📈 Apple has recorded its best ever quarter for iPhone sales

💰 According to its latest earnings report, it has generated over $82 billion in revenue

💪 Tim Cook has attributed Apple’s results to overwhelming popularity and the strongest iPhone lineup yet

🚀 Apple has also seen bumper growth in its Services sector, and a record quarterly revenue of nearly $144 billion

Apple has shared its latest financial results for the most recent quarter, and it’s been a bumper time for iPhone.

According to a press release, the quarter ending December 27, 2025 marked “the best-ever quarter” for iPhone sales for Apple. For reference, it generated a record high revenue of over $85 billion for the business.

While Apple doesn’t disclose sales figures directly, such a high revenue figure suggests a monster time for the mobile business, especially with the prices of many of the latest handsets going for four figure sums.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the “demand for iPhone was simply staggering” during a conference call discussing the results. He also noted that the current crop of iPhones is the “strongest we’ve ever had and by far the most popular”.

Apple’s latest quarterly financials also show a large 14 percent growth in its Services sector, resulting in its biggest quarter yet. It works out to a revenue of just over $30 billion. Apple recently launched its Creator Studio suite, which could spur revenue even higher.

Owing to the immense growth in both areas, Apple also recorded its biggest quarter to date in terms of the total revenue, resulting in nearly $144 billion of total turnover. That’s a fortune and will make Apple shareholders very happy indeed.

