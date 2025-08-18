📱 Apple’s successor to the iPhone 16e was just detailed in a new leak

🏝️ The iPhone 17e could come with a new design that’ll include the Dynamic Island

⚙️ It’s also rumored to ship with the A19 processor

📸 The single rear camera and 6.1-inch screen are expected to remain in place

📅 Apple will likely release the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026

Apple is announcing the iPhone 17 next month, but it sounds like a more affordable version will be landing early next year with a few upgrades in tow. The iPhone 17e, a successor to this year’s iPhone 16e, has been detailed in a new leak from Digital Chat Station, and it sounds like it’ll take on a design similar to the iPhone 17, down to its chip.

📱 The latest iPhone 17e leaks

The iPhone 17e is expected to come with a more “industrial” design, which likely means it’ll look almost identical to the regular iPhone 17. Apple ditched the thick bezels and Touch ID home button on the iPhone SE with the iPhone 16e’s design, and now, it sounds like the notch is next to go. In its place will be the Dynamic Island, which has been a part of the entire flagship iPhone lineup since the iPhone 15 in 2023.

Apple will also give the iPhone 17e the A19 chip, according to the leak. This is the same processor we’re expecting in the iPhone 17, giving the 17e a bit of a performance boost over the current A18 chip.

Other leaks suggest the iPhone 17e will stick with a 6.1-inch display, a single rear 48MP camera, a 12MP front-facing camera, and an Action button on the side. It’ll also likely retain a lower price compared to the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 16e costs $599, so there’s a good chance the 17e will be priced about the same.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17e sometime in early 2026. We’ll keep you in the loop as more 17e rumors and leaks pop up.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.