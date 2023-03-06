Apple’s next model of iMac could reportedly launch by the end of 2023 and come equipped with a new, more powerful M3 chipset.

That’s according to Bloomberg, which reports the next iMac will sport the same 24-inch display size as the current model.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: M3 iMac

😮 Apple is reportedly developing a new iMac with an M3 chip

🐆 It’ll be faster and more powerful than the current 2021 iMac

⛔ Apple hasn’t officially announced the new hardware

💪 Rumors suggest it could arrive as early as later this year

The M3 will be faster than the M1 chip included in the most recent iMac that launched in 2021, and more powerful than Apple’s current flagship M2 chip.

Other behind-the-scenes changes have also been made, although it sounds like the all-in-one desktop computer will look broadly similar to what’s come before. It’s being tested in the same colorways as its predecessor: blue, silver, pink and orange.

Although in the late stages of development, the new iMac is not expected to go into mass production for at least three months, Bloomberg says, so likely won’t ship until the second half of the year.

It looks like 2023 will be a busy year for Apple. Rumors suggest it’s gearing up to release a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and a refreshed M2-powered Mac Pro will arrive shortly. Plenty has, of course, also been said about the upcoming iPhone 15, while Bloomberg previously suggested Apple has several new monitors in the pipeline for the end of the year.

At the top of this year, Apple announced new models of the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, and we can expect more official reveals in the coming months.

Aside from anything else, Apple’s new hardware releases make for a refreshing change among the endless AI news of late. While Microsoft is busy pouring billions of dollars into OpenAI and Google whips up an artificial intelligence alternative to traditional internet search, Apple hasn’t bet nearly so big on AI.

The company’s most recent foray into the technology has been through a text-to-speech audiobook narrator.