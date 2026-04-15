📅 Apple has announced that Nick Jr. Replay! is coming to its Apple Arcade service on May 7

👏The game features more than 50 retro Nick Jr. games designed for families to get stuck into and help “young players build essential skills in maths, reading, art, and problem-solving”

😻 There are also updates to existing family-friendly titles based around Hello Kitty, Barbie and Star Wars

🍕 Apple is also adding three other new titles on May 7, with Good Pizza, Great Pizza+, Perchang World and Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+ all coming to Apple Arcade

Apple has announced a brand new title coming to its Apple Arcade games service that adds family fun with a range of iconic characters.

As per a new Apple Newsroom post, it’s bringing Nick Jr Replay! to the subscription service on May 7.

This is a family-friendly title that’s packed with some of your favorite cartoon characters from shows including Dora the Explorer, Blue’s Clues & You!, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

There are more than 50 retro Nick Jr. games for families to get stuck into, which Apple says is a “safe and engaging playground” that can help “young players build essential skills in maths, reading, art, and problem-solving”.

For families, this could be one of the best Apple Arcade games out there, before players graduate to some of our other favorite options, including Balatro and Stardew Valley.

Apple is also adding three other new games on May 7 alongside Nick Jr. Replay, with Good Pizza, Great Pizza+ that it describes as a “story-rich, cozy cooking business simulator”, plus Perchang World, a new iteration in the hit physics puzzler series and Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+, a more photo-realistic yet classic arcade pool title.

Fan-favorite title updates

There are also updates on Apple Arcade to existing family-friendly titles that bring exclusive updates for the worlds of Barbie, Hello Kitty, and Star Wars.

For instance, on April 16, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is concluding its City Town storyline, where Hello Kitty and Usahana must team up to rescue a new friend.

In Disney SpellStruck, there are new Adventure Mode maps arriving inspired by Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi on April 23 that feature new playable characters in Boba Fett and Ewok Wicket.

The update to My Talking Angela 2+ that allows players to immerse themselves in a Barbie-themed in-game event “focused on creativity, fashion, and self-expression” is available now.

Up next: Apple smart glasses will reportedly come in multiple styles

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.