(Credit: Namco Bandai)

🆕 Apple Arcade adds six new games in April, including three cult classics

📆 Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE and Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve launch on April 3

🎢 RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ features enhanced versions of the first two games in the series

📱 Other new games include puffies, The Game of Life 2+, and Sesame Street Mech Builders+

Apple Arcade subscribers can enjoy six games this April, including the return of the Katamari franchise after nearly eight years.

On April 3, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE launches exclusively on Apple Arcade. The brand-new quirky adventure game features the series' iconic gameplay of "roll, stick, and grow".

Also joining Apple Arcade on April 3 is another classic franchise. Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve is the newest entry in the influential series and offers an intriguing take on the arcade staple.

If that wasn't enough for nostalgic gamers, Apple Arcade also gets RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ this month. The game features two of the series' most successful games, RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, enhanced for iPhone and iPad.

Rounding up April's Apple Arcade games are puffies, a reimagining of jigsaw puzzles, The Game of Life 2+, a sequel to the beloved board game, and Sesame Street Mech Builders+ – a STEM adventure game where knowledge meets creativity.

April also brings updates to several highly rated Apple Arcade games, including Temple Run: Legends, PGA TOUR Pro Golf, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, and Ridiculous Fishing EX.

If you'd like to try Apple's gaming service, Apple Arcade costs $6.99 a month and a one-month trial is available for new subscribers. You can also get three months of Apple Arcade whenever you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

What's more, Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, letting you enjoy your games across multiple devices. Check out the best Apple Arcade games to see our favorites.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.