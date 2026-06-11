(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

📉 Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 have dropped to their lowest price ever

💰 They’re currently $179 from Amazon and Walmart

🤫 Apple updated the ANC to be 2x more effective and boosted the performance of the transparency mode

🔋 Battery life is up to eight hours with ANC, rising to 24 hours using the MagSafe case

Walmart: Apple AirPods 3

Amazon: Apple AirPods 3

In a surprising deal ahead of Prime Day in a couple of weeks, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro model, the AirPods Pro 3, has plunged to its lowest price ever.

The premium noise-cancelling earbuds usually retail for $249, although we’ve seen them fall between $200 and $220 in the past thanks to minor discounts. However, they’re just $179 at Walmart and Amazon – a new low price on such a capable set of wireless earbuds, especially if you’ve got an iPhone.

We gave Apple’s earbuds a perfect score in our AirPods Pro 3 review and an Editor’s Choice award, and said, “Apple’s best-sounding and best-fitting AirPods yet”.

Apple has redesigned the way the third-gen model fits in your ear with new memory-foam-infused silicon ear tips, which provide a more secure seal that helps with overall comfort and noise cancellation. Combine this with ANC that Apple says is twice as effective as on the AirPods Pro 2 (which was already very good), and it makes for a very compelling package.

Alongside the improved ANC and fit, Apple also gave the transparency mode a boost with a more natural finish for voices and the world around you. They’re also much more dust and sweat proof with an IP57 rating (against the AirPods Pro 2’s IPX4 rating), making them more suitable for use in the rain or when working out.

Apple is also touting an eight-hour runtime with ANC enabled on the AirPods Pro 3, a two-hour boost over the old model, which rises to ten hours if you use transparency mode. Adding the MagSafe case in tow ups this to 24 hours, plus when you need to recharge, you have the choice of either USB-C or wireless charging.

The AirPods Pro 3 is a fantastic upgrade over its predecessor, then, with some noteworthy improvements to battery life, sound quality, and ANC abilities. For $179, they’re a bit of a no-brainer if you want some new wireless noise-cancelling buds.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.