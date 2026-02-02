☹️ Apex Legends developer Respawn has announced the game will be losing Switch support in six months

Apex Legends developer Respawn has announced that it’s ending Nintendo Switch support for the game this summer.

According to a post on X, “Season 29 will be the final update for Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch”, with the following Season 30 update seeing the game move onto the newer Switch 2 platform.

The change is going to take place on August 4, 2026, so users of the original Switch still have another six months or so to enjoy Apex Legends before it’s sunsetted on the console.

As per Respawn’s post, any progress that Switch players have made in the game will transfer over to Switch 2 as and when the time comes. That’s because “All players progress, purchases, and earnings are tied to their individual EA accounts”, according to Respawn.

The developer went on to say that “Everything that has been earned or purchased, including Apex Coins and cosmetics, will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2, even if you purchase Nintendo Switch 2 after August 4, 2026.”

Apex Legends first came to Nintendo Switch in 2021, some two years after the game launched on its other platforms. The news of it leaving the platform sooner than folks anticipate is a blow, especially if OG Switch players didn’t necessarily have plans to upgrade to Nintendo’s latest console quite yet.

The good news is that Apex Legends has been updated for Nintendo Switch 2, giving players a smoother frame rate, higher resolution, and better visuals overhaul.

