The finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed. The selection of finalists includes fan favorites FPS games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, GoldenEye 007 and Quake. In addition, Tamagotchi, the digital pet that took the world by storm, is also in the running, along with Age of Empires, Defender, Frogger, Golden Tee, Harvest Moon, Mattel Football, and NBA 2K.

The eclectic list of titles covers a wide range of genres, from arcade classics and real-time strategy to mobile. Voting for the 12 finalists ends on March 13 and the winners will be chosen on May 8 and displayed inside The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. You can cast your vote on the Museum of Play website.

“This year's finalists span the decades and range from arcade classics to one of the most popular mobile games of all time,” Jon-Paul C. Dyson, director of The Strong's International Center for the History of Electronic Games, said in a news release. “All of these games have enormously influenced pop culture or the game industry itself.”

World Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees (2015–2024)

Previous World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees include Doom, Super Mario Bros., Wii Sports, The Last of Us, Tomb Raider, and Asteroids. Want to know which other games were enshrined in the World Video Game Hall of Fame? Here's the full list including the reasons why each game was nominated.

2015

😈 Doom (1993) - A pioneering first-person shooter that popularized the genre. 😶 Pac-Man (1980) - An iconic arcade game with a lasting cultural impact. 🏓 Pong (1972) - One of the earliest video games, sparking the home console revolution. 🍄 Super Mario Bros. (1985) - A landmark platformer that defined the genre. 🇷🇺 Tetris (1984) - A timeless puzzle game with universal appeal. 😈 World of Warcraft (2004) - A massively multiplayer online game that redefined online gaming.

2016

🔫 Grand Theft Auto III (2001) - Revolutionized open-world gaming. 🗡️ The Legend of Zelda (1986) - Introduced non-linear storytelling and exploration. 🚗 The Oregon Trail (1971) - An educational classic with widespread influence. 👩 The Sims (2000) - A groundbreaking life simulation game. 🦔 Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) - A fast-paced platformer that became a cultural icon. 👽 Space Invaders (1978) - A defining arcade shooter that influenced the industry.

2017

🐵 Donkey Kong (1981) - Introduced Mario and shaped arcade gaming. 😇 Halo: Combat Evolved (2001) - A key title in the evolution of first-person shooters. 🍃 Pokémon Red and Green (1996, Japan; Red and Blue elsewhere) - Launched a global franchise. 👊 Street Fighter II (1991) - Redefined the fighting game genre.

2018

⚔️ Final Fantasy VII (1997) - A role-playing game with deep narrative impact. 🏈 John Madden Football (1988) - Pioneered realistic sports simulations. 🕹️ Spacewar! (1962) - One of the earliest video games, influencing future developers. 🪦 Tomb Raider (1996) - Introduced Lara Croft and 3D adventure gaming.

2019

✍️ Colossal Cave Adventure (1976) - The first text-based adventure game. 🃏 Microsoft Solitaire (1990) - A ubiquitous card game on personal computers. 🩸 Mortal Kombat (1992) - Known for its controversial violence and fighting mechanics. 💨 Super Mario Kart (1992) - Launched the kart racing genre.

2020

💎 Bejeweled (2001) - A pioneer in the match-three puzzle genre. 🐛 Centipede (1981) - An arcade classic with innovative gameplay. 🤴 King’s Quest (1984) - A foundational graphic adventure game. ⛏️ Minecraft (2011) - A sandbox game with limitless creativity and influence.

2021

🎁 Animal Crossing (2001) - A social simulation game with broad appeal. ✈️ Microsoft Flight Simulator (1982) - A long-running simulation series. 🛸 StarCraft (1998) - A seminal real-time strategy game. 🕵️‍♀️ Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? (1985) - An educational game with lasting popularity.

2022

💃 Dance Dance Revolution (1998) - Introduced rhythm-based gameplay to arcades. ⏳ The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) - A masterpiece of 3D adventure gaming. 🎀 Ms. Pac-Man (1982) - Expanded on Pac-Man with new features. 🤔 Sid Meier’s Civilization (1991) - A strategy game that shaped the 4X genre.

2023

💅 Barbie Fashion Designer (1996) - A trailblazer in games marketed to girls. 💻 Computer Space (1971) - The first commercial arcade video game. 🧟 The Last of Us (2013) - A narrative-driven game with cinematic quality. 🎾 Wii Sports (2006) - Popularized motion-based gaming for all ages.

2024

👾 Asteroids (1979) - A bestselling arcade game with simple yet addictive gameplay. 💿 Myst (1993) - A puzzle game that showcased CD-ROM potential. 🧟 Resident Evil (1996) - Popularized the survival horror genre. 🏙️ SimCity (1989) - A city-building simulator with broad influence. 🎲 Ultima (1981, referring to Ultima: The First Age of Darkness) - A foundational role-playing game.

