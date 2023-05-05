Wii Sports, the pack-in sports title that came with every Wii console, has been inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame. And it’s about time.

The game almost single-handedly helped the Wii achieve meteoric success and cemented it as a family-friendly console with mass appeal, encouraging those who had never held a controller before to play games for the first time.

Consequently, Wii Sports went on to become one of the best-selling games of all time – partly because it was included with every Wii – selling 82.9 million units. But Wii Sports was also a fantastic game in its own right.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Wii Sports Hall of Fame

🏆 Wii Sports has been inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame

🎮 The Strong National Museum of Play’s winners now includes 40 titles

🥇 Wii Sports was joined by Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space, and The Last of Us

🤯 Wii Sports helped Nintendo sell 101.63 million consoles

Even though Wii Sports had simplistic graphics, millions enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, boxing, golf, and baseball. It was so popular that Wii consoles ended up in retirement homes and were purchased by people who previously would never have even dreamt of playing a video game.

It also kickstarted the idea that you could get fit while playing games, something which Nintendo later expanded on with Wii Fit and Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch.

Wii Sports wasn’t the only new inductee into the Video Game Hall of Fame, however. Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space, and The Last of Us have also joined the growing ranks of winners. Sony recently remade The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5, but it’s the PS3 version of the game that has made the cut.

Even those these games will have sentimental meaning to many, it’s hard to argue they had quite as big an impact on the video game industry as Wii Sports managed back in 2006. I mean, did your grandma ever play The Last of Us? I doubt it.

Want to know which other games made it into the Video Game Hall of Fame? Here’s the full list of 40 titles below: