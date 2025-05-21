👬 AMD announces the Radeon RX 9060 XT with two 16GB and 8GB variants

🧠 Go for the 16GB model if you want maximum performance

📈 Radeon RX 9060 XT promises to double RT performance over last generation

🤖 Also features AI accelerators to power FSR 4 AI-upscaling

📆 Launching June 5 for $299

After weeks and weeks of leaks, AMD finally revealed the Radeon RX 9060 XT at Computex 2025.

This GPU comes as the answer to the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti, and unfortunately the RX 9060 XT also comes in two SKUs with either 16GB or 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. This decision will bifurcated users’ experience with the RX 9060 XT, as 8GB of VRAM that will ultimately hinder frame rate in demanding games.

Even if it helps you save, go for the 16GB verison if you want to squeeze the maximum amount of power out of your GPU.

Other than differing amounts of video RAM, both versions of the RX 9060 XT feature 32 AMD RDNA 4 compute units, 32 Ray Tracing accelerators, and 64 AI accelerators. Like the AMD RX 9070 XT and AMD RX 9070 before it, the RX 9060 XT is focused on delivering greatly improved ray tracing and AI-based upscaling with its new-generation RDNA4 architecture.

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT will be available June 5 starting for $299, the same base price as the NVidia RTX 5060.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.