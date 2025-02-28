🆕 Amazon’s CEO said we’ll see new hardware in the fall

🤔 Many expected Amazon to show new devices during its presentation on Wednesday

🤖 However, the company focuses on Alexa+

🥰 Amazon’s Andy Jassy said the new devices will be “beautiful”

Amazon focused on its new Alexa+ AI-enhanced voice assistant during its recent event, but we didn’t see any new hardware. Thankfully, Alexa+ works with almost every existing Echo device apart from the first generation, but Amazon’s CEO has promised we’ll see “beautiful” new hardware in the fall.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Andy Jassy said Amazon has a “brand new lineup of devices that are coming in the fall that are beautiful”, though he didn’t share any other details.

It was widely expected that Amazon would reveal at least a few new devices during its event on Wednesday, but the company focused solely on introducing Alexa+.

That wasn’t necessarily a mistake, as the new AI-powered Alexa certainly impressed during the onstage demos, and it gave Amazon time to really drive home the value of its upgraded Alexa.

Speaking of value, Alexa+ is free to Prime members but $19.99 to everyone else. You can use the more conversational assistant to perform a wide range of tasks, like tracking the price of baseball tickets, ordering a cab, or have Alexa+ tell your children a bedtime story.

Those with multiple Alexa-enabled devices will benefit most from Alexa+, as you might expect. You’ll be able to ask Alexa+ to check your camera footage to see if the dog’s been walked this week, or jump to a specific film scene when using a Fire TV.

