(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📦 Amazon Ember Artline TVs are now available for preorder with a $899 55-inch and $1,099 model

📺 Features a matte 4K QLED panel with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+

🛋️ Match the Room uses AI to help find art and photos that matches your room decor

🗣️ Command Alexa+ to start a movie at a specific scene

▶️ Alexa+ can also move your Prime Video shows and sports to another TV

At this point, the walls have completely closed around Samsung’s The Frame with competitors from Hisense’s Canvas TV and TCL NXTVision TVs – and now Amazon is getting into the game too with its Ember Aartline TVs. Today, two of Amazon’s Ember Artline TVs are available for preorder, including a 55-inch TV set that costs $899, and the 65-inch is priced at $1,099. They’re not as affordable as the 55-inch Hisense Canvas TV ($699) or even last year’s 55-inch Samsung The Frame TV ($799), but Amazon has priced its Ember Artline TVs competitively.

I got to go hands-on with the Amazon Ember Artline TV, and it impressed me from the get-go with its matte finish that hid glare even in direct sunlight on its display. Amazon also has a Match the Room feature that uses AI to analyze your decor and find artwork that matches it. Amazon’s impressive AI doesn’t stop there; Alexa+ can start a show at a specific scene for you and even move what you’re watching to a different TV.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📺 Impressive matte display. The Amazon Ember Artline TV impressed me from the moment I saw it in a sunny room, with no glare on the screen. That’s with sunlight beaming directly on the screen while Amazon demoed its features to me. It also helps that the TV has a bright and colorful 4K QLED screen that shines through even direct sunlight.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🛋️ Match the Room. Choosing between over 2,000 art pieces is a lot, and if you’re unsure of what will work best for your living space, you can have AI curate art and photos to match your decor. Amazon’s Match the Room uses AI to analyze your space to suggest art pieces and photos to match the aesthetics it recognizes. I tried the process, and it only took a few moments. After snapping no more than five photos, the AI selected a set of paintings and photos that complemented the room’s neutral, warm beige paint, gray tones, and natural wood accents.

The Amazon Ember Artline TV is fairly thin measuring only 1.5-inches at its edge (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎨 Color options. As the Amazon Ember Artline TV is designed to display art and be part of your decor, you can personalize it with 10 different colors and material options at checkout. The variety of options includes Walnut, Ash, Teak, Black Oak, Matte White, Midnight Blue, Fig, Pale Gold, Graphite, and Silver. Don’t worry about getting tired or regretting your choice, either, as the frames are magnetic, allowing you to easily snap them off and replace them later.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎬 Picture picture. Beyond showing artwork, Ember Artline TV delivers a great picture quality, which I would expect of any QLED TV today. Colors look vibrant, and contrast delivers smoky blacks. Thankfully, TV’s matte finish doesn’t wash away any of the picture quality at all. The TV also supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to take the most of the headache of calibrating your TV out of the equation. Unfortunately, there isn’t any filmmaker or professional mode.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🗣️ Alexa+ flex. I’ve seen voice commands evolve over the last year to help you find shows from just a vague description and settle debates, but Alexa+ is the mightiest AI assistant I’ve used this year. During my demo, I could ask Alexa+ to start playing The Tomorrow War from the specific scene where Chris Pratt gets sucked into the future. Amazon told me this feature will only work for movies on Prime Video to start, but it plans to expand from there.

Call Alexa+ with a phrase or hitting the mic button on the remote (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

▶️ Move this. The Ember Artline also has another impressive trick where I can simply ask Alexa+ to move a show or sports game I’m watching to another TV anywhere in my home. It’s a fantastic feature if you want to continue watching a movie and move it to the kitchen while you wash dishes, and then back to the living room once you’re done. The Alexa+ “move this” feature will also work exclusively with Prime Video programs at launch.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.