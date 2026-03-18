⏰ Amazon has launched new one-hour and three-hour delivery options for essential items

😮 The new windows are available on over 90,000 products from the retailer

👍 Amazon says one-hour delivery is available in “hundreds” of cities, while the three-hour window is available in over 2,000 locations

💰 For Prime members, one-hour delivery will cost $10 with three-hour delivery costing $5 – non Prime members will pay $20 and $10 for the same options

Amazon has just launched brand new, super-fast delivery options for when you need items incredibly urgently – in one or three hours.

According to a press release, the big online trailer says that its three-hour time promise is available in over 2,000 locations. For the even brisker one-hour option, this has launched in hundreds of cities, and you can check if your area is covered with Amazon’s ‘Same Day Store’ webpage.

The one-hour delivery setting is available in lots of metro areas such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Nashville, Houston and Washington D.C, plus smaller cities such as Des Moines, Boise and American Fork.

As with Amazon’s current same-day and next-day delivery options that have been available for a while, these new, even quicker windows aren’t available for all of the products Amazon carries.

The retailer says that over 90,000 items are covered, with priority given for the kind of items typically needed within 60 to 180 minutes, such as “everyday essentials like pantry items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty items and over-the-counter medications”.

There are some more ‘fun’ items within this selection, such as some electronics, toys, and clothing, although I wouldn’t expect a new OLED TV or a Hi-Fi system to be considered “essential” enough for this new delivery option.

Amazon is also attaching a cost to these delivery methods, even for Prime members. For them, one-hour deliveries cost $10, while a three-hour delivery costs $5. These have been doubled to $20 and $10 for non-Prime members, respectively. Same-day delivery for Prime members remains free, though.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has tried such fast deliveries before, as it started a program called Amazon Now in 2014, which changed its name to Prime Now, and was sunsetted in 2021.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.