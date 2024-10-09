Image credit: Amazon

We’ve been covering Amazon Prime Day deals all day, and this one is definitely one of our favorites. You can snag a 50-inch 4K television with Fire TV built-in for under $200.

No, you didn’t misread that. This TV, which features a 50-inch 4K screen, DTS Studio Sound, and a hands-free voice remote powered by Alexa, can be yours for $189.99 this Prime Day. That’s a 37% discount from its original price of $299.99, making it a stand-out hit among the deals we’ve already covered and the perfect TV for a new dorm, living space, or your loved one this holiday season.

I’m actually a little jealous of this TV. I bought a 40-inch 4K TV from Philips not long ago and I had to spend twice as much money, which wasn’t great. This TV, by comparison, seems to have it all for way less. It has a lot more room for watching your favorite shows and movies, the Fire TV platform which supports all of the major streaming apps, Alexa for shopping on Amazon and controlling your smart home, and more.

The TV itself comes with slim bezels and a minimal form factor so it’ll fit on your wall or entertainment center. What’s more, it ships with three HDMI ports, a USB port, and an audio output jack for connecting your own set of speakers.

By all accounts, if you’ve been shopping for a 50-inch TV, this is the one to get.

In our search for the best TV deals during Prime Day, we also saw Amazon’s own Omni TV at a steep discount. You can get the huge 75-inch model, complete with 4K and Dolby Vision support, for $758.99. That’s a 28 percent discount from its original price of $1,049.99. It also comes with Fire TV support and an Alexa voice remote, allowing you to control your entire smart home right from your television.

You can also score a great deal on Amazon’s 4-Series 43-inch TV, which has been discounted from $369.99 to $239.99, or 35%. It comes with the same 4K resolution and Fire TV software on board, as well as an Alexa remote and a sleek design.

