📉 Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 earbuds have plunged to an all-time low price on Amazon

💰 As part of Amazon’s Black Friday Week, they’re down to $220 from the usual $249 retail price

🤫 The new buds bring further optimizations to audio and noise cancellation, the latter of which Apple claims is two times better than the previous model

❤️ Apple has also added heart-rate sensing to the Pro 3, plus improvements to the water resistance and battery life

If you’ve been eyeing up Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, then now’s the time to strike.

As part of Amazon’s current Black Friday promotion, which runs until December 1, the latest AirPods Pro have dropped to $220. It may be a small $30 price cut from the usual retail price, but it’s the lowest these have ever been.

Apple has made numerous changes and improvements to the third-gen AirPods Pro model. They have twice the Active Noise Cancellation as their predecessor, thanks to a combo of some new microphones and a thin layer of foam that’s been added to the eartips.

In addition, Apple has employed a new multiport acoustic design and refined the Adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts the audio profile of the earbuds depending on what you’re listening to. This deepens the bass and provides more width. As part of its optimizations, these earbuds’ sound signature has been adjusted to have a more natural sound.

The most surprising change to the AirPods Pro 3 is that they now have heart rate sensing built in, so you can use them as a tool to see how much you’re pushing yourself without a separate Apple Watch. Granted, it isn’t as detailed as the tracking on an Apple Watch, but useful to have if you forget to put your watch on for a workout.

Apple has made other small, but noteworthy changes, such as upping the water resistance to IP57 from the Pro 2’s IP54 for both the buds and the case. Battery life has also been improved to eight hours on the buds against six hours on the Pro 2. The 24 hours provided by the case are unchanged.

This is the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro 3 and is worth a look if you want to grab an early Black Friday bargain.

