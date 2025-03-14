(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎧 Apple’s AirPods 4 are currently on sale for the best price we’ve ever seen

💰 You can get the baseline AirPods 4 for less than $100

🛍️ They’re available at Best Buy and Walmart, but act fast

✅ For the price, you get a solid pair of earbuds with all the fundamentals

Apple products aren’t usually on sale, but when they are, you can generally get a great deal. AirPods seem always to be discounted somewhere, and this AirPods 4 deal proves it. You can score Apple’s latest AirPods for less than $100, which is a great deal for headphones of this caliber. In addition, AirPods 4 with ANC are also on sale for a limited time.

AirPods 4 deals: less than $100, unless you want ANC

In our AirPods 4 review, we noted that these are great headphones if you want the smarts of the AirPods Pro 2 with a more traditional AirPods design. For less than $100, they couldn’t be a better buy.

At Best Buy and Walmart, you can score the AirPods 4 for $99.99 (down from $129.99), which is the best price we’ve seen for AirPods 4 since they launched in September. This price reaches Black Friday-levels of goodness.

For the price, you get a set of earbuds that offer a comfortable design with sweat resistance, spatial audio support, good sound quality, and all-day battery life. They’re good as an entry into the world of AirPods, or as a replacement for your aging AirPods second-gen what with their compact form factor and audio upgrade.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

In addition, Apple’s AirPods 4 with ANC are also on sale. Right now, you can get the upgraded model at Best Buy for $149.99, down from $179.99. That’s a great deal, too, and it’s perfect if you love the design of AirPods 4 but need noise cancellation (a.k.a. me).

You’ll want to act fast, though. Both of these deals were live on Amazon for a few hours, then disappeared. Who’s to say when Best Buy and Walmart will take theirs down, too?

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.