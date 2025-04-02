🤖 Adobe has released a new Premiere Pro update that incorporates more AI

🎥 Now, you can extend video clips in case you don’t have enough

🗣️ It’s also easier to search for clips and add captions

🌈 The new Premiere Color Management tool helps you color-correct even faster

💻 The update is rolling out now to all users

Adobe is adding even more AI to Premiere Pro. Today, the company announced a big update that adds Firefly generative AI to the video editor, allowing you to do things like extend clips you’ve shot and add captions faster than ever. The update also brings a new color correction feature to help give your footage the right look.

Premiere Pro 25.2 comes with a new feature called Generative Extend. It allows you to take an existing 4K clip and drag it out a bit to extend its length, with each frame generated by Firefly AI. It’s ideal for clips that feel just a tad too short, as you can only extend clips by up to two seconds. Audio can also be extended (besides voices and music), and if you just need more background noise without extra video, you can extend audio by up to 10 seconds.

Adobe is also adding AI to search. Now, you can use Media Intelligence with the all-new Search panel to find the clips you need by using natural language queries. You could type “close up of food on plate” or “woman riding motorcycle” and it’ll pop up. Premiere Pro will analyze the clips you add to your project (without the need for internet) and identify what’s in them, allowing you to search for the right clip quickly without having to rely on your memory or other methods of organization.

Captions are also getting an AI upgrade. You can now automatically translate video captions into 27 different languages, which will undoubtedly save a ton of time for video editors working on multi-language projects.

There’s also a new feature called Premiere Color Management that can automatically process your log and RAW video files with adjusted colors, giving you a starting ground to make color corrections as you see fit. It can automatically process them in SDR or HDR with the need for LUTs, and it supports most camera formats. You also get a new wide-gamut color pipeline to work with that uses an industry-standard color space.

What’s more, Adobe says that Premiere Pro is faster than ever. Optimizations have been made to both the version for Windows devices and for those that use Apple silicon.

The Premiere Pro update is rolling out now. In order to use most of the AI features mentioned, Adobe will require you to spend Firefly credits that are available as part of your Creative Cloud plan. For a limited time, the features will remain free to use for all users.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.