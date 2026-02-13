🆕 Sony has announced a new God of War game in a surprise move

🤔 It’s a 2D side-scroller called God of War: Sons of Sparta that’s available now

💰 The game costs $29.99, and has been developed by Sony’s Santa Monica studio and Mega Cat Studios

🙌 During the State of Play, it was revealed that a remake of the original God of War trilogy is also in development

Sony has announced that there’s a new God of War game out now, but it isn’t what you think.

Right at the end of the February 2026 State of Play presentation, Sony unveiled God of War: Sons of Sparta, a new 2D side-scroller in the franchise that’s a prequel to the main games.

As per Sony’s description, God of War: Sons of Sparta is a “2D action platformer with a canon story set in Kratos’ youth during his harsh training at the Agoge alongside his brother Deimos.

“Over the course of the game, Kratos will learn deadly skills using his spear and shield, as well as harness powerful divine artifacts known as the Gifts of Olympus to take on a wide array of foes.”

Sony’s Santa Monica collaborated on Sons of Sparta with Mega Cat Studios. It’s available now for $29.99. There is also a Digital Deluxe version for $39.99.

Alongside the announcement of Sons of Sparta, Sony also announced that it is working on a remake of the original God of War trilogy with TC Carson set to return as the voice of Kratos.

Sony’s announcement stressed patience with fans, as the project is “still very early in development”, so it “will be a while before anything else can be shared. As per Sony, “When we can come back with an update, we aim to make it a big one!”

It’s been a busy time for God of War in recent months, as the upcoming Amazon Prime TV series has found its Kratos, too.

Up next: Highguard may be about to suffer the same fate as PS5’s Concord, as the developer lays off ‘most’ of its staff

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.