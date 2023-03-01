(Credit: Thiago Prudencio via Getty Images)

YouTube is the latest tech platform to buy into the artificial intelligence craze as it announces plans to roll out AI generative tools for content creators.

“The power of AI is just beginning to emerge in ways that will reinvent video and make the seemingly impossible possible,” YouTube’s new CEO Neal Mohan said in a blog post.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: YouTube AI

🤖 YouTube will integrate AI tools into the platform

📽 They’ll add extra production features for content creators

⌛ The tools should roll out later this year

🤔 YouTube says it wants to be careful in how it handles them

“Creators will be able to expand their storytelling and raise their production value, from virtually swapping outfits to creating a fantastical film setting through AI’s generative capabilities.”

Mohan didn’t outline what specific tools will be made available for creators, how they will be integrated with the platform, or whether they will be available for free or locked behind a subscription platform like YouTube Premium. It could also be a while before they appear.

“We’re taking the time to develop these features with thoughtful guardrails,” he said. “Stay tuned in the coming months as we roll out tools for creators as well as the protections to embrace this technology responsibly.”

Unlike some of its peers in the tech space, YouTube didn’t announce the new tools with a demonstration video, which is probably for the best. When Microsoft revealed its AI-powered version of Bing, its promo demo was riddled with inaccuracies. Google’s Bard didn’t fare much better, also making a big error during its public debut.

Mohan, by comparison, sounded more restrained: “This is a pivotal moment for our industry. We face challenging economic headwinds and uncertain geopolitical conditions. AI presents incredible creative opportunities, but must be balanced by responsible stewardship.”

Generally, other tech firms haven’t been dissuaded of AI’s potential by its initial stumblings. Nvidia recently praised ChatGPT as artificial intelligence’s ‘iPhone moment’ after Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the creator of the AI language model.

Snapchat announced earlier this week it would also be introducing artificial intelligence in the form of a new AI chatbot. The company appears to be using it to drum up extra revenue, however, locking the feature behind the platform’s monthly premium subscription service.

It will be interesting to see how YouTube tries to roll out AI features for the platform without scaring content creators they’ll be made redundant by the automation tech.