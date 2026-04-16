👋 Google has added a new “zero-minute” option for the Shorts timer in the YouTube app, effectively removing them from your Home page

⏲️ The timer is designed to provide parents with controls over how long their children may spend scrolling, but it also works on regular adult YouTube accounts

🙈 With it set up, you won’t see Shorts on your YouTube Home page, instead receiving a notification that you’ve “reached your Shorts feed limit.”

The previous lowest option was 15 minutes, and the zero-minute choice was first promised back in January 2026

If you’re not a fan of the barrage of YouTube Shorts appearing on your Home page, then Google is now allowing you to effectively remove them.

As spotted by The Verge, thanks to the time management settings in the YouTube app on Android and iOS, you can set it to zero minutes, essentially ensuring you don’t see them. The previous lowest option was 15 minutes.

This feature was expanded earlier this year to provide parents with some controls over how long their children spend doomscrolling through YouTube Shorts, with the zero-minute option “coming soon” in January 2026.

As per a YouTube spokesperson, the option to set the time to zero is now “live for all parents, and is currently being rolled out to everyone,” including users with regular adult accounts. Regardless of your age, though, setting this timer to zero can be useful for anyone who wants to spend less time scrolling.

Once you set the limit to zero, the YouTube app won’t show anymore Shorts and instead will provide a notification that says you’ve “reached your Shorts feed limit.” This essentially makes it an effective means of removing the videos from your YouTube Home page entirely.

To turn on the timer, head to the settings in the YouTube app and select the option for “time management”. From there, you can toggle the Shorts feed limit and select a time limit from it.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.