Microsoft will finally address the torrent of rumors and speculation regarding the future of Xbox on Thursday, February 15.

Microsoft made the announcement on Xbox’s official X page, saying: “Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast. Hear from Phil Spencer [Microsoft Gaming CEO], Sarah Bond [president of Xbox at Microsoft] and Matt Booty [head of Xbox Game Studios] as they share updates on the Xbox business.”

Fans will be eager to find out whether Xbox games are coming to PS5, and what that means for the Xbox platform in general. Social media has reacted extremely negatively to the news that Starfield could come to PS5, and that competition could be all but dead if Xbox games end up on PlayStation 5.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox’s future

📆 Microsoft is set to address the future of Xbox on February 15

🤔 Fans want to know which games are coming to other platforms and why

🔜 Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment and Sea of Thieves will be the first games to come to PS5

🔮 We’ll have to see what the future holds for other games, however

It’s rather strange that Microsoft has chosen to hold such an important address in the form of a podcast, but it’ll also take place in video form on YouTube. What is encouraging, however, is that the show includes Xbox’s top brass and not higher-ups from Microsoft itself like Satya Nadella.

The latter would have suggested a dramatic shift in Xbox’s strategy so hopefully, Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty can steady a ship that has been engulfed by waves of controversy and is heading straight into rocky waters.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is preparing to take “Xbox anywhere” with the first games coming to other platforms being Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment and then Sea of Thieves. Talks are still ongoing on whether marquee exclusives like Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will end up on PS5, but fans will be hoping Microsoft will clear that up on Thursday.

Whatever happens, it’s a pivotal moment in the history of Microsoft’s Xbox brand. If it doesn’t convince consumers there’s a reason to stay with Xbox, which is already struggling when compared to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, it could represent a seismic shift in the gaming industry as we know it.

How to watch the Official Xbox Podcast

You can tune in to the Official Xbox Podcast on Thursday, February 15, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. The podcast will be available in video form on Xbox’s YouTube channel, and will also be available wherever you listen to your podcasts.