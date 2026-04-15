🤔Xbox is reportedly engaged in “very big discussions” about potentially bringing back exclusive games

🆚 The shift comes under new CEO Asha Sharma, who is exploring whether to prioritize being an “ecosystem company” or a “publishing company.”

🙏 Major franchises like Call of Duty and Forza are unlikely to become exclusive, but there is a chance for single-player titles

📉 The previous move to multiplatform titles was controversial, boosting revenue but leading to significant declines in Xbox console sales and perceived brand devaluation

The Xbox team at Microsoft is reportedly having “very big discussions” about bringing back exclusive games after pursuing a multiplatform strategy.

According to Windows Central’s Jez Corden (thanks, Pure Xbox), internal discussions are taking place now that Xbox has a new CEO in Asha Sharma, who has already introduced some positive changes.

Speaking on The XB2 podcast, Corden said: “There are very very very big discussions about the exclusivity stuff going on right now. They do recognise the value - it’s just about what kind of company you want to be, at the end of the day. Do you want to be an ecosystem company first, or do you aspire to be a publishing company first?”

Corden also replied to a comment on X that said exclusives aren’t coming back. Corden conceded that while Call of Duty and Forza are unlikely to become exclusive again, there’s a chance single-player games could.

“Cod and Forza? No chance of going exclusive. But some single player stuff especially? I think it’ll happen.”

Microsoft slowly moved away from exclusive games, bringing titles that were previously only available on Xbox consoles and PC to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. At first, it was games that were many years old, with the promise that tentpole titles like Halo, Forza, and Gears of War wouldn’t come to PlayStation. However, that position quickly changed.

The move to go multiplatform remains extremely controversial. While it may boost Microsoft’s bottom line by bringing in more revenue, many argue it’s devalued the Xbox brand. Without exclusives, there’s no compelling reason to buy an Xbox console, and hardware sales have continued to decline significantly year-on-year.

Up next: Xbox Game Pass ‘has become too expensive for players’, says new CEO in leaked memo

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.