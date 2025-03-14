🤝 Xbox Copilot for Gaming is designed to be your “personalized gaming companion”

💨 It will help players access games faster, improve their skills, and connect with friends

⏱️ The AI assistant minimizes time spent on searching, downloading, and updating

🤔 Copilot also offers situation-specific advice to overcome challenges and improve gameplay

Microsoft has shared more details about its upcoming AI integration for Xbox, Copilot for Gaming. Copilot for Gaming, which will be available to Xbox Insiders to test on mobile soon is an AI-driven sidekick designed to be your "personalized gaming companion".

Microsoft says it will help you get to your favorite games faster, coach you to improve your skills, and connect you with your friends and communities. The AI assistant will be there when you need it, but won't interfere if you don't.

“Gaming is the only form of entertainment where you can get stuck,” said Fatima Kardar, Xbox corporate vice president of gaming AI, on The Official Xbox podcast. “So that’s where you want something to show up to say, ‘let’s help you get past that.'”

Kardar believes Copilot for Gaming will make Xbox more seamless and personalized. It should also help players minimize time spent searching, downloading, and updating, and spend more time playing games.

“All of it is with one goal: to help you to get to play first," Kadar said.

Perhaps the most useful feature of Copilot gaming is how it can provide in-game assistance. Copilot can offer situation-specific advice to help players overcome challenges and improve gameplay.

“It’s not just about AI showing up to help you, it’s about AI showing up at the right moment,” Kardar elaborated. “We really have to think about the experience we’ve built, it cannot be intrusive.”

Remember Cortana?

This isn't the first time Microsoft has experimented with an in-game assistant on Xbox. Cortana, Microsoft's now defunct voice assistant, was integrated into Xbox One with mixed results.

Cortana could tell you if friends were online, invite them to a party, search Bing, and perform more complex commands. However, the feature wasn't really adopted by players, which led to Microsoft removing Cortana from Xbox One in 2019.

Microsoft recently shared more AI-related news for Xbox. The company announced Muse, a generative AI tool that will allow game creators to develop a real-time playable AI model and create new gameplay experiences during the creative process.

