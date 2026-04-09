🏆 Xbox Achievements are receiving a visual refresh with updated icons and color-matching notifications

🙏 A long-requested feature is being added, allowing users to hide certain games from their Achievement history without losing Gamerscore

🔦 Players can now highlight and filter games they have 100% completed with a distinct visual border

🧪 These Achievement updates, along with other system improvements, are currently available for testing by Xbox Insiders

Microsoft’s charm offensive to win back the hearts and minds of Xbox gamers shows no signs of slowing down, as it’s now turning its attention to improving Achievements.

Xbox Achievements have largely been ignored in recent years, with vague promises that changes were coming. However, we’re now getting some pleasing improvements.

As announced on Xbox Wire, Achievements have received a visual refresh, giving them a new look and feel. The icons have been updated for when you unlock a classic or rare achievement, and notifications will also match your custom color.

Perhaps the biggest change, and one that fans have been demanding since Achievements first arrived in 2005, is the ability to hide certain games from your Achievement history. Hidden games will still count towards your total Gamerscore, but you can now hide those titles you barely played or simply regret booting up.

You’ll also be able to highlight any games that you’ve 100% completed. Games where you’ve earned every Xbox Achievement will stand out with a bold border, and you’ll also be able to filter titles by completed games. It might not be quite as appealing as Sony’s Platinum Trophy system, but it’s a start.

These changes are available for Xbox Insiders to test. The updated Achievements join other improvements coming to Xbox, including custom user colors, Quick Resume settings, and more Groups on Home.

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma shared on X that “a dedicated team” was created to “focus on fan feedback”.

“Here are a few Achievements updates rolling out today, more coming soon,” Sharma posted.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.