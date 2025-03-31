World Backup Day 2025 deals: save big on SSDs, flash drives, and more
If you're taking the pledge to be better about backing up your data, we found some sweet deals to help you get started
💻 World Backup Day 2025 is here to remind you to back up your important data
💰 We’re scouring the web for the best deals on storage solutions
💾 You can save big on new SSDs, flash drives, SD cards, and more
🔥 Here are some of the hottest World Backup Day deals online
Today’s the day we all remember to back up our data for safekeeping, but it’s also the day to shop around for the best World Backup Day sales and deals. Our annual reminder to keep tabs on the most important data on our devices doesn’t just come with homework, it’s also a great day for picking up new gear to expand your toolset and give yourself more room to back up everything you need.
The Shortcut doesn’t just cover the products you should buy - we also help you get the most out of them with tips, tricks, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss out!
The Shortcut team has been keeping tabs on some of the biggest deals from retailers including B&H Photo, Best Buy, Amazon, and more. Here’s a breakdown of some of the hottest World Backup Day deals we can find.
More: Best SSD 2025: the fastest solid-state drive for your gaming devices
Best World Backup Day deals
Portable SSDs
Samsung: T9 2TB Portable SSD - $179.99 ($80 off)
Samsung: T9 4TB Portable SSD - $279.99 ($190 off)
B&H Photo: SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD V2 - $129.99 ($30 off)
B&H Photo: Samsung 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD - $279.99 ($150 off)
B&H Photo: Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD - $129.99 ($50 off)
B&H Photo: SanDisk 8TB Desk Drive SSD - $469.99 ($130 off)
Amazon: Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 1.92TB External SSD - $274.99 ($55 off)
Amazon: SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD - $269.99 ($130 off)
Amazon: Lexar 2TB Professional Go Portable SSD w/ Hub - $224.88 ($125.11 off)
Amazon: Western Digital 2TB My Passport SSD - $124.99 ($75 off)
Best Buy: Crucial X6 SE 2TB Portable SSD - $119.99 ($30 off)
Best Buy: Samsung 4TB T9 Portable SSD - $279.99 ($190 off)
More: 7 best flash drives for phone backups in 2025, according to experts
SD cards
Samsung: 512GB PRO Plus Sonic the Hedgehog microSDXC Card - $39.99 ($29 off)
B&H Photo: SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC Memory Card - $189.99 ($40 off)
B&H Photo: Kingston 128GB Canvas React Plus UHS-II SDXC Memory Card - $74.99 ($25 off)
B&H Photo: SanDisk 256GB Extreme UHS-I microSDCX Memory Card - $22.99 ($16 off)
Amazon: SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card - $20.97 ($4.02 off)
Amazon: Lexar 256GB UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card - $17.99 ($4 off)
Amazon: Lexar 64GB Professional 1066x SDXC Memory Card - $9.99 ($8 off)
More: Best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2: get more room for your games
Flash drives
Samsung: Type-C Flash Drive 256GB - $26.99 ($8 off)
Amazon: Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB - $79.99 ($40 off)
Amazon: SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Dual Drive - $149.99 ($40 off)
Amazon: Lexar 256GB JumpDrive Dual Drive - $24.88 ($11.11 off)
Best Buy: PNY 32GB Type A USB 2.0 Flash Drive 3-Pack - $10.99 ($4 off)
We’re updating this list with more deals throughout the day, so be sure to bookmark it and share it with your friends!
Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.