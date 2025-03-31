💻 World Backup Day 2025 is here to remind you to back up your important data

Today’s the day we all remember to back up our data for safekeeping, but it’s also the day to shop around for the best World Backup Day sales and deals. Our annual reminder to keep tabs on the most important data on our devices doesn’t just come with homework, it’s also a great day for picking up new gear to expand your toolset and give yourself more room to back up everything you need.

The Shortcut team has been keeping tabs on some of the biggest deals from retailers including B&H Photo, Best Buy, Amazon, and more. Here’s a breakdown of some of the hottest World Backup Day deals we can find.

Best World Backup Day deals

Portable SSDs

SD cards

Flash drives

We’re updating this list with more deals throughout the day, so be sure to bookmark it and share it with your friends!

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.