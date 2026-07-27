(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 2.5/5 – ‘Not Bad‘

✅ Pros:

😲 It’ll wow you with its haptic feedback

🎮 Low latency makes it perfect for gaming

👍 Comfortable to wear

❌ Cons:

😕 Doesn’t deliver 360-degree accuracy

🤷‍♂️ Putting on the vest each time is a hassle

💰 It’s expensive for what it offers

🫨 It can get loud

🪑 You need to be sitting upright to use it

Best Buy: Woojer Vest 4

Amazon: Woojer Vest 4

The Shortcut Review

The Woojer Vest 4 is the kind of product I genuinely respect. It’s incredibly niche and built for a very specific audience, so it was never destined for mainstream appeal – especially as an accessory. Even so, Woojer has pushed ahead and produced four versions of its haptic feedback vest, and there’s no denying that the Woojer Vest 4 succeeds at making gaming, music, and movies feel more immersive.

Compatible with practically every device, the Osci TRX2 transducers deliver accurate, powerful haptic feedback that elevates whatever you’re watching. It’s almost impossible for the Woojer Vest 4 not to put a smile on your face the first time you use it – the sensation is genuinely surreal.

The powerful transducers breathed new life into songs I’ve heard countless times.

It’s also incredibly responsive, never lagging behind the action – even in fast-paced competitive games like Counter-Strike 2. Fire a gun and you feel the kickback instantly. It’s a crucial detail, and thankfully one Woojer hasn’t overlooked.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

While gaming with the vest adds another layer of fun, listening to music is arguably the Woojer Vest 4’s strongest use case. It converts sound frequencies into a consistently convincing physical experience, making familiar tracks feel fresh again. The powerful transducers breathed new life into songs I’ve heard countless times – like Kanye West’s ‘Welcome to Heartbreak’. It gave the Woojer Vest 4 a serious workout, but it never missed a beat.

The problem is that the novelty of the Woojer Vest 4 wears off surprisingly quickly. Even though the vest is lightweight, easy to put on, and relatively comfortable, it’s still a big ask to strap in every time you go to play a game or listen to music. It reminds me of 3D glasses: as transformative as 3D could be, most people simply couldn’t be bothered to watch a film in a darkened room with glasses on.

Woojer Vest 4 specs 🛠️

Price: $499

Connectivity: Wired, Bluetooth

Size: One-size fits all (S-XXL)

The Woojer Vest 4 is also loud. The haptics are far from silent, so you’ll want a pair of noise-cancelling headphones on hand. I couldn’t imagine using the Woojer Vest 4 with open-back headphones, as the buzzing and vibration noises would be downright annoying‌.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

And then there’s the price. At $499, it’s a substantial investment for something that I can’t imagine most people using every day unless they’re truly committed. Woojer also positions the vest as a relaxation tool, or even as a device for music mastering to bolster its value, but I’m not convinced.

It’s something that if you can try, you really should

Still, if you get the chance to try it, you absolutely should. Those first few hours are a genuine pleasure, and the vest’s accuracy, responsiveness, and overall comfort are a testament to how well it’s been designed. Sadly, our collective desire for convenience is what ultimately lets it down – though your mileage may vary. Read my full Woojer Vest 4 review below.

A review unit was provided by Woojer.

What I loved about the Woojer Vest 4 ❤️

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😲 It has the wow factor. The first few hours with the Woojer Vest 4 are fantastic, as it adds a new layer of immersion to your favorite media. The powerful haptics deliver a convincing sensation in games – whether it’s the thump of explosions or the kick of firing a gun. Music is also a standout, with tracks taking on new life when you’re wearing the Woojer Vest 4.

🎮 Low latency makes it perfect for gaming. If the Woojer Vest 4’s haptics couldn’t keep up with the action on screen, it would be useless for gaming. Thankfully, it’s responsive enough that the feedback lines up almost perfectly with what’s happening in-game. You also get several EQ presets to choose from, so you can tailor the speed and intensity to your liking.

👍 Comfortable to wear. Once you’ve adjusted the straps, the Woojer Vest 4 is more comfortable than it looks. It isn’t overly heavy, and it won’t cause any of the visible fatigue you might get from wearing a VR headset for long periods. It does get a little warm after a while, though.

What I disliked about the Woojer Vest 4💔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🫨 Doesn’t deliver 360-degree haptics. If you were hoping the Woojer Vest 4 would let you know where you’re being shot from, you might be disappointed. The haptics provide a more generalized rumble based on the audio from your chosen content, rather than converting it into pinpoint directional feedback.

By design, you need to strap on the vest each time you use it, which creates a meaningful amount of friction.

🤷‍♂️ Putting on the vest each time is a hassle. It may seem obvious, but the Woojer Vest 4 requires some effort to use – even if it’s minimal. By design, you need to strap it on every time, which creates a meaningful amount of friction that simply isn’t there when you’re picking up a gamepad or slipping on a pair of headphones.

💰 It isn’t cheap. At $500 (though you can find it for less), the Woojer Vest 4 is a lot of money for something that isn’t essential. Yes, it’s a great sensory experience, but at the end of the day it’s still a fancy accessory for other, more meaningful devices.

🫨 It’s loud. Woojer claims its patented Oscillating Frame Actuators are silent, and while that may technically be true, the vibrations cause vest’s plastic components to generate noise – especially when the vest is set to higher settings.

🪑 You consume content lying down. The Woojer Vest 4 works best if you’re sitting upright in a chair, and isn’t designed for those who prefer watching films or playing games while lying down.

Should you buy the Woojer Vest 4? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Best Buy: Woojer Vest 4

Amazon: Woojer Vest 4

Yes, if…

✅ You want to elevate your music, gaming, and movie-watching experience.

✅ You want to make VR gaming even more immersive.

✅ You like novel tech that does something different.

No, if…

❌ You’re a low-hassle, no thrills gamer who values convenience.

❌ You don’t have a pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

❌ You primarily enjoy consuming content while lying down.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.