💰 WhatsApp is testing a WhatsApp Plus subscription model in select regions

🎶 The tier adds cosmetic changes to the standard app experience, with things such as custom ringtones, lists, and new themes

👀 Pricing hasn’t been specified officially, although one blog has spotted pricing such as €2.49 per month in Europe and 229 PKR ($0.82) in Pakistan

👋 Prior to being acquired by Facebook, WhatsApp had a $1 per year subscription, which was ceased when it became a Meta-owned firm

Meta is testing a new premium subscription tier for WhatsApp, known as WhatsApp Plus, with changes that are mostly cosmetic to change the look of the app.

Much like with the reported Instagram Plus subscription model, it seems WhatsApp is set to get a similar makeover for paid-up subscribers that features things such as expanded pinned chats, custom lists, new themes, custom ringtones and more besides.

This information comes from a Meta spokesperson who told TechCrunch that “WhatsApp is testing a new, optional subscription called WhatsApp Plus, designed for users who want more ways to organize and personalize their experience.”

They went on to explain that the brand was “starting with a small test to gather feedback and ensure we’re building something people find genuinely valuable”.

WhatsApp Plus has been spotted in use by many users, including social media consultant Matt Navara on Threads, who also spotted Instagram Plus during its testing stage.

Pricing for the subscription wasn’t specified by the brand, although WABetaInfo has noted that the plan may cost €2.49 per month in Europe and 229 PKR ($0.82) in Pakistan. The blog noted that the company is also offering a one-month free trial to users.

WhatsApp introduced a $1 subscription fee in some regions when it wasn’t owned by Facebook, although this ceased when Facebook purchased the messaging app in 2016. Since then, its main source of income has been click-to-WhatsApp adds for businesses.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.