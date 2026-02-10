📞 WhatsApp is adding the ability to make video and voice calls in its web app

🔒 Currently the feature is limited to individual chats, but a wider rollout is expected

👍 It also brings the call feature to platforms that don’t have a native WhatsApp desktop app, such as Linux

🤷‍♂️ Meta hasn’t officially said when this feature will roll out properly just yet

WhatsApp is rolling out support for voice and video calls to its web support, bringing the ability to take and make calls to your desktop, laptop, or other devices.

The WhatsApp web app is a handy way of putting any messages and group chats you have onto a bigger screen without having to download any extra software on your PC, as it works directly in a browser.

Traditionally, this has usually been for just messages, although thanks to a spot from WABetaInfo, that looks to be changing, with WhatsApp adding support for voice and video calls through your browser.

As it stands, you’ll be able to start a call directly from a specific chat, rather than from the large general buttons. That’s because the call feature is still technically under development as it stands

The calls feature will also support screen sharing, and will continue end-to-end encryption support. It’ll also work on platforms that don’t have an official WhatsApp desktop app, such as Linux.

There isn’t any official notification of when Meta will be officially rolling this out to WhatsApp, but it’s a nonetheless welcome and handy addition for those who want to make and take WhatsApp calls in a browser without any fuss.

