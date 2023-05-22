In an update that will please absolutely everyone, WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit messages. Whether you’re correcting a typo, changed your mind about what you said, or want to add extra content, the new update allows you to edit a message but only within 15 minutes of sending it.

To edit a message, simply long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu. An edited message will show ‘edited’ next to the timestamp and like all personal messages, media and calls on WhatsApp, any edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: WhatsApp message editing

🙌 You’ll soon be able to edit messages on WhatsApp

⏰ The feature lets you edit messages up to 15 minutes after they’ve been sent

✍️ Editing is quick and easy

🔜 The feature is rolling out to everyone in the next few weeks

Message editing has been one of the most requested features by WhatsApp users, and it’s something that’s been available on other services like iMessage, Telegram, Signal, Discord and Slack. It’s a mystery as to why it’s taken so long to arrive, but it’s a game-changer for anyone who’s a bit clumsy when typing on a phone keyboard like me.

Deleting messages is usually an extreme solution, as it also alerts the user that a message has been removed, which often causes more questions than the original, unedited message would have.

WhatApp’s new message editing feature will begin rolling globally and should be available to everyone in the coming weeks.