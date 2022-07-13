I picked the 50 best Amazon Prime Day deals – free and discounted
Make sure you get the Amazon Prime Day deals before the day is out – especially those freebies!
🏆 50 best? Click here to skip to my 50 best Prime Day deals list below
I’m not going to bully you into endless Amazon Prime Day deals especially given today’s record inflation, but for me personally, this is the time I finally buy things I’ve been holding off on purchasing – and it’s across the board: Best Buy Black Friday in July and Walmart Rollback prices are rivaling Amazon right now. The idea is that this will be the last day to buy a lot of things in the list below at their cheapest price.
Plus, there’s a bunch of FREE Prime Day perks below:
Deals quick links
🆓 The best things in life are FREEBIES
🙌 FREE: Get a free $10 credit by completing four engagements
🥘 FREE: Grubhub Plus for one year
📖 FREE: Audible 3 months free
🎵 FREE: 4 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited (new customers only)
💳 FREE: 30-day Amazon Prime free trial if you don’t subscribe
🏆 10 best picks from Amazon & Best Buy
⚡New temporary TV addition (Lightning deal):
Sony 65-inch OLED 4KTV lightning deal
This won’t factor into the top 10 as it’ll sell out soon
🔈 Echo Dot 4 with Clock – $32
🎧 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones – $228
⌚ Apple Watch 7 – $120 off
🤖 iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Robot Vacuum – $500 off
💻 Acer Chromebook 315 – $199
PS5 DualSense controllers – all colors $59
LG C1 4K TV – starts at $796
Recently expired/dethroned (but could be back?)
📖 Amazon Kindle
🔈 Amazon Echo smart speakers
📺 Amazon Echo Show
📺 TVs
👑 Samsung 65” QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – $200 off
🔥🔥Sony 65-inch OLED 4KTV lightning deal (lightning deal)
🔥 Samsung Frame TV 55” $418 off
🔥 LG C1 4K TV starts at $796.99
🔥 TCL 65” 6-Series 4K QLED TV (cheapest premium TV)
📽️ Streaming
📱 iPad & tablets
📱 Phones
🍎 MacBooks
💻 Laptops
Lenovo Flex 5 Windows laptop $100 off
💻 Gaming laptops, PCs, HDs
📶 WiFi routers
♨️ Kitchen
Instant Pot: $74 Instant Pot Duo
Air Fryer: $99 Instant Vortex Plus 6qt
Blender: nutribullet Smart Touch Blender
Blender: Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender
Blender: Vitamix 5200 Blender $170 off
Rice Cooker: Zojirushi 3-Cup Micom Rice Cooker $34 off
🏡 Smart home
🔥 Blink security cameras – starting at $29 🔥
🤖 Vacuums
🎧 Headphones
🎧 Earbuds
⌚ Watches
🖥️ Monitors
