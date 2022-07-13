🏆 50 best? Click here to skip to my 50 best Prime Day deals list below

Hello, your friendly neighborhood Swider-Man here, 🕸️

I’m not going to bully you into endless Amazon Prime Day deals especially given today’s record inflation, but for me personally, this is the time I finally buy things I’ve been holding off on purchasing – and it’s across the board: Best Buy Black Friday in July and Walmart Rollback prices are rivaling Amazon right now. The idea is that this will be the last day to buy a lot of things in the list below at their cheapest price.

Plus, there’s a bunch of FREE Prime Day perks below:

Why go paid:

✅ Every day several paid subscribers ask me tech questions, and I get back to them within minutes with an answer

✅ Early PS5 restock news ahead of this weekend (incoming exclusive news)

✅ Supporting a growing banner-ad-free tech website

Get 7 day free trial

Deals quick links

🆓 The best things in life are FREEBIES

🏆 10 best picks from Amazon & Best Buy

Recently expired/dethroned (but could be back?)

📖 Amazon Kindle

🔈 Amazon Echo smart speakers

📺 Amazon Echo Show

📺 TVs

📽️ Streaming

📱 iPad & tablets

📱 Phones

🍎 MacBooks

💻 Laptops

💻 Gaming laptops, PCs, HDs

📶 WiFi routers

♨️ Kitchen

🏡 Smart home

🤖 Vacuums

🎧 Headphones

🎧 Earbuds

⌚ Watches

🖥️ Monitors

Am I missing anything? Email me (just reply) and I actually get back to you, with paid subscribers always getting priority when you have questions. ❤️

Get 7 day free trial