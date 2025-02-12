📺 More YouTube content is watched on TV than mobile in the US

👀 YouTube on TV has become the go-to option for many

🎂 The news comes on YouTube’s 20th anniversary

👏 YouTube has promised to make TV viewing even better, and new features are on the way

Here’s a surprising stat that few saw coming: TV has now become the primary device for viewing YouTube content in the US, surpassing mobile.

It’s hard to imagine that the static, almost outdated method of watching TV would overtake mobile, which is always close to hand. However, the content on YouTube has evolved in recent years, with longer videos now the norm.

YouTube has also made watching content on TV as fully featured as mobile viewing. You can read comments, like content, and watch live content with ease. It means YouTube on TV no longer feels like an afterthought and isn’t cumbersome to use.

The new trend was reported by Nielsen, which looks at watch time to determine device positions. According to the market research company and as highlighted on YouTube’s blog, YouTube was the number one service in streaming watch time for the last two years.

With over 1 billion hours, on average, of YouTube content watched on TVs daily, YouTube revealed that you’ll soon be able to use your phone as a second screen to leave a comment or make a purchase. A new ‘Watch With’ feature is also on the way, which enables creators to provide live commentary and real time reactions to games and events.

With YouTube now reaching its 20th anniversary, the video platform made four big bets for YouTube in 2025: YouTube will remain the epicentre of culture, we’ll see more start-ups join the platform, YouTube will become the new television, and AI will make it easier for everyone to create and also enhance the YouTube experience for everyone.

