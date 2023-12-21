Warner Bros. and Paramount, two of the five major Hollywood studios, could merge with early discussions taking place this week, according to a new report from Axios. Of the two parent companies in this possible merger – Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global – Warner is the bigger fish. But both need to figure out ways to compete with other titans of the streaming industry, namely Netflix and Disney.

🛡️ Warner Bros. Discovery launched Max after sunsetting HBO Max in May, bridging its HBO and Discovery catalogue with DC superhero, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings IP. It scored a big hit this summer with the Barbie movie.

🏔️ Paramount Global owns Paramount+, launched in 2021, stringing together its Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and other Viacom-owned IP. That includes Titanic, Top Gun, Transformers, Shrek, Mission: Impossible, Forest Gump, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Terminator and Star Trek.

This is would be the biggest mega-merger in Hollywood since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Expect the two others owners of major Hollywood studios – Sony Entertainment and Comcast (NBCUniversal) – to show interest in Paramount.

Warner Bros and Paramount crossovers

In the meantime, if Warner Bros were to merge with Paramount, these are the fun crossover questions I have.

Will Batman & Superman turn to Dexter Morgan for blood splatter analysis? Will Frasier Crane diagnose Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny & Elmer Fudd, and all of the Looney Tunes? Will King Kong & Shrek appear in the next LEGO Movie? LEGO Batman needs a break. Will Mission Impossible’s Ethan Hunt’s infiltrate The Matrix? “Benji, you’re not going to believe this…” Will the Ferris Bueller finally attend class if he’s enrolled in Hogwarts? Will Barbie and Transformers cross paths for the first time since my sister and I shared a toy box? Will Cheers’ Sam Malone branch out to open up watering holes in Middle-Earth and Hogwarts? Everyone will know their names – except no one will dare speak the names of Sauron and Lord Voldemort. Will Forrest Gump be the only person who can explain to the world the true meanings behind Christopher Nolan thrillers Inception, Tenant and Interstellar? Will we find out he’s from a different planet when the Star Trek Enterprise crew comes to Earth to find him? Will we witness The Godfather’s Vito Corleone travel from Europe to Ellis Island from his cameo in a Titanic remake? It’s fit for such memorable quotes as “Vito, I want you to draw me like one of your Italian girls!” and “Don’t ever let go and don’t ever go against the family!“ Will The Terminator franchise’s John Connor find out he’s related to the dysfunctional family The Conners? We’re just one letter off from Sarah Connor and Roseanne Conner being sisters. Will the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star in a remake of the Hangover? Donatello is Stu (Ed Helms), Raphael is Phil (Bradley Cooper) Leonardo is Doug (Justin Bartha) and, of course, Michelangelo is totally Alan (Zach Galifianakis). Will Top Gun’s Maverick steal Barbie from Ken? Only, she ditches his wild ways and, at the very end of the movie, falls for Beavis & Butthead instead?

Some of these crossovers are blasphemous. But writers have come up with worse crossovers – and been lampooned for it.