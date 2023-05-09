Microsoft may have had a rough time of it recently with the disappointing release of Redfall, and it may have even waved the white flag for Xbox. But there’s no denying the value of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you’re already a subscriber – if you’re not, you can save with our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month discount code – you can now get a 75-day free trial to Walmart Plus.

Walmart Plus usually costs $12.95 a month, so you’re basically saving around $32 for two and a half months of free membership.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Walmart Plus free trial

🥳 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now get a trial of Walmart Plus

🛒 Walmart Plus includes various perks like free grocery delivers

🗻 You also get a subscription to Paramount Plus

📆 The trial lasts for 75-days and you have until July 15 to claim it

Walmart Plus free 30-day trial

It’s well worth taking advantage of this free Walmart Plus trial, then. Members get free grocery deliveries, free shipping with no order minimum, savings on fuel, access to over $1000s in Walmart Rewards offers, early access to product releases and Black Friday deals, returns from home, a subscription to Paramount Plus, and more.

With Paramount Plus costing $9.99, it makes the Walmart Plus free trial even more appealing and is a great way to save on the streamer if you’re a frequent Walmart shopper. Of course, you can cancel before your subscription renews if you only want to enjoy the benefits for a limited time.

Still on the fence about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Microsoft’s highest subscription tier gives you access to hundreds to many of the best Xbox Series X games on consoles and PC. You also get Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play and various other perks as part of your membership, including limited-timed deals like this Walmart Plus free trial.

You’ll have until July 15, 2023, to claim the free 75-day Walmart trial, so don’t wait around too long if you’re looking to save.