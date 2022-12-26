Walmart After Christmas sales launched today, December 26, 2022, in an effort to court two types of shoppers: those making immediate returns to Walmart stores in the US and those who are shopping for themselves because didn’t get what they wanted during the holidays. “Santa” doesn’t always get it right.

My sources

I’m honing my expertise in After Christmas sales to verify which deals are actually cheaper than they were during Black Friday and Cyber Modnay and which are more expensive. Not everything marked an “After Christmas sale” is a bargain today. In addition to focusing on Walmart, I’ll price-check products against other US stores.

For example, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are marked down $80 at both Walmart and Amazon today, but they were a full $100 off during Black Friday for a brief time. They may go lower in price again – but you’ll have to risk waiting and that $80 sale could expire. After Christmas sales on Samsung TV and Walmart TV tie what we saw on Black Friday, which is good news if you missed out in November, while AirPods Pro 2 is actually the cheapest at Verizon, dropping down to $199, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is $50 off at Best Buy.

Walmart After Christmas sales 2022

Walmart 4KTV After Christmas deals – Rollback prices on 4KTVs starting at $448 on big brands like Vizio, Samsung, LG and Sony. I curated After-Christmas sales to eliminate cheap TVs that aren’t worth your time and effort.

$80 off Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones – These are the best Bose over-the-ear headphones you can buy today marked down $80. But, as I mentioned in the intro, they’ve dropped down to $100 before and may fall to that price again sometime in 2023. These same headphones are also priced at $249 on Amazon.

$179 AirPods Pro 1st gen – This Walmart’s most popular After Christmas sale in 2022, at least on December 26, the first day of the deals marathon. Most retailers in the US have Apple’s AirPods Pro priced above $200.

$96 Anker eufy 25C WiFi robo vac – This is the biggest price drop I’ve seen on a robot vacuum the day after Christmas, and Walmart is the spot to get it. MSRP was $250, and while it’s not worth that price two years after it first launched, at $96, it’s a steal in 2022.

$188 Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum – More than 500 people bought this powerful vacuum today at Walmart, and no wonder: it cost $460 at one time. Now it’s down to $188 in Walmart’s After Christmas sale.

Other After Christmas sales rivaling Walmart