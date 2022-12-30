(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Twitter in Emerald City

🔒 Twitter allegedly closed its Seattle office; employees told work from home

💵 The company stopped paying rent there when Musk took over

🚧 Widespread outages occurred after recent Twitter data center closure

🔻 Twitter’s Atlanta data center to be downsized

😬 Twitter facing government scrutiny in Ireland over stolen user data

Twitter’s Seattle employees are reportedly being asked to work from home, as the company has shut down offices there, per CNN, which cited a tweet by Platformer Managing Editor Zoë Schiffer:

The social media company has allegedly been facing eviction, as it reportedly stopped paying rent at its Seattle offices after Elon Musk’s takeover in October.

This comes on the heels of a rough week for the social media giant, after reports of a widespread outage on Wednesday followed the closure of its Sacramento data center, which the company purportedly carried out in order to cut costs, but which may have reduced about 30 percent of the computing power at Twitter, leaving it with less overhead when traffic spikes, says a report at The New York Times.

Schiffer also reported that Twitter would be downsizing its Atlanta data center. If broad speculation that the recent outage was due to its data center closure is true, that could spell more trouble for the social network down the line, as it struggles to balance reduced resources with user demand.

The company is also dealing with new scrutiny by the Irish government after a hacker claimed to have 400 million Twitter users’ data for sale for $200,000. The hacker, under the alias ‘Ryushi,’ told Bleeping Computer that if Twitter would not pay $200,000, then rather than delete the data, they will sell multiple copies for $60,000 each.

The Irish Data Protection Commission had already begun an investigation of a previous 2021 breach that purportedly made use of the same vulnerability to gain access to data for 5.4 million users’ data.