🚗 Toyota is releasing the Crown Seat Desk Chair, which is essentially a Toyota Crown car seat on wheels

👀 The chair includes powered adjustments, electric heating/cooling, and a USB-C charging port

😭 Production is limited to 70 units, exclusive to Japan, with a price tag of approximately $3,500

🍟 It follows a trend of non-chair companies, like McDonald’s, releasing specialty office/gaming chairs

Gaming chairs have long been inspired by racing car seats, but Toyota may have taken things a bit too literally.

The car manufacturer is releasing its own office chair called the Crown Seat Desk Chair, and it’s basically the car seat from the Toyota Crown with some casters slapped on it.

However, you’re also getting some electric-powered seat adjustment settings, built-in electric heating and cooling, and a USB-C charging port that’s neatly hidden inside the seatbelt buckle.

Still interested? Well, unfortunately only 70 units of the Crown Seat Desk Chair are being produced, and it’s exclusive to Japan. The real stinger, though, is that each chair will cost around $3,500, which could probably get you a real-life Toyota, albeit with a less fancy chair inside.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a company try its hand at an office or gaming chair, even if it’s outside of their usual wheelhouse. McDonald’s released a gaming chair called the McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair, which lets you hold all of your fast food as you game, and comes with stain-proof leather treatment.

Up next: Razer Iskur V2 Newgen review: the ultimate gaming chair you’ve been dreaming of

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.