Walmart had PS5, Xbox Series X along among its 87 deals exclusive to Walmart+ members
PS5 Disc, PS5 Digital and Xbox Series X were for sale at 12pm ET on March 14, but sold out quickly
Update: Below is the Walmart deals list of what’s left in stock. Scroll down to see what’s on sale like this Lenovo Ideapad 14-inch laptop for $429 (was $700)
Walmart had a rare PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock on Monday, March 14, and it was exclusive to paid Walmart+ members. The Amazon Prime-rivaling service had a total of 87 other deals, many still in stock today. Of course, the Sony and Microsoft console sold out almost instantly.
Among the Walmart deals still available – if you didn’t get a new PS5 or Xbox or even if you did buy one and want to make use of that paid Walmart+ membership – look at the Lenovo Windows laptop that’s $429 down from $700 and the 4KTV deals that start at $288. The PS5 Disc and Xbox Series X price retail for their normal $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition is $399, their normal prices. However, Walmart, like all retailers in the US, considers this a “deal” just because the consoles are actually in stock.
One note: for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and some of the deals I highlight below, you do need to be a paid Walmart+ member (free trial won’t work).
Today’s Walmart deal highlighted
🔥 See all 87 Walmart Plus deals today (80 of them still in stock)
🔥🔥🔥 Lenovo Ideapad 14-inch Windows laptop $429 (was $700)
🔥 All 4KTV deals starting at $288
🔥 ASUS ROG G15 gaming laptop $999 (was $1,199)
ASUS ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop $799 ($899)
PS5 Disc – sold-out March 14
PS5 Digital – sold-out March 14
Xbox Series X – sold-out March 14
Dyson-like Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum $99 (was $149)
Roomba e6 robot vacuum $229 (was $349.99)
Strategy guide for buying PS5 and Xbox from Walmart:
