📱 TikTok is introducing a new messaging feature

🎥 You’ll be able to direct message other users and share videos

🗣️ Group chats of up to 32 people will be supported

👦🏻 TikTok has several safeguarding features in place to keep younger users safe

TikTok wants to take a slice of WhatsApp and Apple’s pie after announcing a new direct messaging feature. The popular social media app has slowly branched out from its short-form videos into supporting more features, including a new TikTok Photos app.

In a press release on TikTok’s newsroom website, the company said: “We know our community loves Direct Messages and how easy they make it to share relatable content with friends, discover new videos, and stay on top of the latest trends.

“To enhance user experience and make connecting with friends even more seamless and enjoyable, we're excited to introduce new updates that elevate DMs, including the highly requested group chat feature, and give you more control over your messaging experience on the platform.”

Like Apple’s Messages, TikTok’s direct messaging will also support Stickers, allowing users to express themselves with fun and creative options, and you can even upload custom stickers for everyone to use.

TikTok’s messaging service will also include a Group Chat feature, where people can chat with up to 32 people and share their favorite videos. Group Chat and Direct Messaging won’t be available for those ages 13 to 15. Older teens will also be safeguarded in the following ways:

Everyone, including teens, can only be added to a Group Chat by their friends (people they follow who also follow them)

If a teen is sent a link to join a group conversation, they will not be able to join unless the group includes at least one mutual friend. If they are eligible to join, they will be required to make a proactive decision to join

When a teen creates a group conversation, by default TikTok will require them to review and approve new joiners.

People will also be able to use mute, and blocking tools and report messages or the entire chat if they’re concerned about the content. TikTok will limit the number of groups a user can create and the number of times a message can be forwarded, too.

Like Elon Musk’s X and other social media platforms, TikTok is slowly positioning itself to be the “everything app”, where you can view videos, upload photos, message friends, and more. Whether or not it will prove to be popular remains to be seen.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.