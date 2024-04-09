🤔TikTok could launch its Instagram rival app soon

📷 It’s called TikTok Notes and is dedicated to photos

🔔 Users have received a notification saying it’s launching soon

🧑‍⚖️ The platform is still facing a ban in the US after a bill was passed by the House of Representatives

We already knew that TikTok is planning to launch an Instagram rival called TikTok Notes, and it appears it could be available soon.

A notification has been sent to users that says, “TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon! Your existing and future public TikTok photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes.”

A toggle to opt out is also available that lets users “Show photo posts on TikTok Notes” or not. The notification goes on to say, “If you prefer not to show your public TikTok photo posts on TikTok Notes, turn this off now.”

Even though you can already share multiple photos on TikTok, just like on Instagram, the popular platform is best known for its short-form video content. The move isn’t too surprising, however, particularly as the likes of YouTube and Instagram quickly adopted TikTok-style videos in the form of Shorts and Reels, respectively.

In a statement to TechCrunch, TikTok says it’s “exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats” but didn’t say when it plans to release the app.

Unfortunately for TikTok, the House of Representatives in the US passed a bill that requires the Chinese-owned app to divest from its ties with China or be banned outright in the US. ByteDance had 165 days to comply as of March 14, but it remains to be seen whether it will impact the platform’s 170 million US users.