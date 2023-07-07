(Credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg’s latest creation, Threads, has attracted 59 million users in just over 24 hours. However, the app could face legal action from Twitter and Elon Musk, who tweeted “competition is fine, cheating is not”.

The South African billionaire believes Zuckerberg and Meta actively recruited ex-Twitter staff – many of which were unceremoniously fired last year – and used their insider knowledge to create Threads.

A letter sent to Meta from Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro said:

“Based on recent reports regarding your recently launched “Threads” app, Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (“Meta”) has engaged in systematic, willfully, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property. “Over the past year, Meta has hired dozens of former Twitter employees. Twitter knows that these employees previously worked at Twitter; that these employees had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secret and other highly confidential information; that these employees owe ongoing obligations to Twitter; and that many of these employees have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices. “With that knowledge, Meta deliberately assigned these employees to develop, in a matter of months, Meta’s copycat “Threads” app with the specifc intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter.”

Musk’s legal team will have to prove that this was indeed the case because US copyright law does not protect ideas. Twitter’s lawyers will need to show that intellectual property, like programming code, was taken and used to build Zuckerberg’s rival service.

The meteoric rise of Threads isn’t too surprising. The Twitter clone is part of Instagram, which has two billion monthly users, according to Meta. Twitter currently has an estimated 350 million users (thanks, Statista) but was created from scratch.

Meta also has the advantage of cross-promoting Instagram on Facebook, and you may have received a WhatsApp message from your friends saying they’ve signed up for Threads.

Even though Threads' popularity is expected, the eagerness of some people to sign up without knowing the terms and conditions is slightly concerning. Many of us signed up for social media when we frankly didn’t know any better, and when most of the concerns that are now warranted today were mostly conjecture. Now, though, we’re far more aware of the shady practices that take place with our data, and Meta has been caught red-handed multiple times.

It’s why I warned people not to sign up for Meta’s Threads without getting the full picture, as you’re surrendering practically every single piece of personal information you have to Meta, and you risk losing your Instagram account if you decide to delete your Threads profile.

A lot of users have admittedly only signed up to Threads to claim their username in case the service “kicks off”. But in 2023, when social media platforms are ten a penny, do you really care if you miss out on the latest fad? I know I don’t. In fact, I’d rather pay for Twitter Blue than sign up for Instagram’s Threads.