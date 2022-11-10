Credit: dbrand

✅ dbrand is selling Twitter verification badges in sticker form

💵 They cost $8 (marked down from $20)

😎 Nobody can tell you what’s real and what’s not

📢 Verify whatever you want, even that PlayStation 5 you got with help from our PS5 restock!

🧑‍⚖️ Get them before dbrand gets slapped with a cease and desist!

You gotta give it to dbrand for these Twitter Blue stickers. Its good-natured-ribbing style of comedy marketing and joke products is perfectly suited for this moment in social media history. Just two days after the scuttled launch of Twitter Blue’s new verified subscription, the tech product-skinning company has given the world a perfect way to troll the richest troll of them all, and it proves to be a far more satisfying way to blow eight bucks (marked down from $20) than Twitter Blue.

That’s right; Twitter blue check stickers, so you can verify anything you want just by slapping a badge on it and calling verified!

What would make this better is if anyone I knew in the meat space that isn’t my patient partner knew about the Twitter kerfuffle, but for now it’s just going to be, for me as I suspect it will you, a thing to slap on our laptops, bicycles and car bumpers, take pictures of, and throw up on our Twitter accounts (or Mastodon, or Hachyderm or wherever it is you’re taking your puns and social commentary) so our other in-the-know friends can snicker as the feathers continue to fly over at Twitter HQ.

I’m willing to bet dbrand will get a cease-and-desist as news of this spreads, which I reckon it will quickly now that Marques Brownlee has exposed it to his legions of fans (which is where I saw the news, myself), so if you’re looking to elevate your personal possessions (or dumpsters – I’m putting at least one on a dumpster) to the same level as all those elite public figures, you’d better pick some up fast. Then again, it’s not like the blue check is the real verification, anyway.