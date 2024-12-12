🏆 Apple has shared its favorite iPhone and Mac apps of the year

🏅 It’s also rounded up the best games across each device

🎮 Apple has picked 17 apps and games this year

🌎 The winners have “improved users’ lives and impacted culture around the world,” according to Apple

Apple has announced the winners of its 2024 App Store Awards, which honors 17 apps and games. The App Store Award winners were chosen from 45 finalists by Apple’s App Store Editors.

“We are thrilled to honor this impressive group of developers who are harnessing the power of Apple devices and technology to deliver experiences that enrich the lives of users and have a profound impact on their communities,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The remarkable achievements of this year’s winners demonstrate the incredible ingenuity that can be unlocked through apps.”

If you’re looking for the best apps and games of 2024 for iPhone, iPad, Mac and the Apple Vision Pro, you can’t really go wrong with these choice picks from Apple.

Check out the best apps and games on the App Store in 2024 below:

Best Apps 2024

iPhone App of the Year: Kino, from Lux Optics Inc.

iPad App of the Year: Moises, from Moises Systems Inc.

Mac App of the Year: Adobe Lightroom, from Adobe Inc.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: What If…? An Immersive Story, from Marvel Studios, ILM Immersive, and Disney+

Apple Watch App of the Year: Lumy, from Raja V

Apple TV App of the Year: F1 TV, from Formula One Digital Media Limited

Best Games 2024

iPhone Game of the Year: AFK Journey, from Farlight Games

iPad Game of the Year: Squad Busters, from Supercell

Mac Game of the Year: Thank Goodness You’re Here!, from Panic, Inc.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: THRASER: Arcade Odyssey, from Puddle, LLC

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Balatro+, from Playstack Ltd

Cultural Impact Winners

Oko from AYES BV: Helps users who are blind or have low vision navigate city streets.

EF Hello from Signum International AG: Integrates a systematic learning approach to support language learners of all levels using AI.

DailyArt from Zuzanna Stanska: Connects users to exceptional artwork across centuries and movements.

NYT Games from The New York Times Company: Connects family and friends across generations with a variety of fun and simple daily games.

The Wreck from The Pixel Hunt: An interactive narrative that depicts the mind’s inner struggles when facing a crisis.

Do You Really Want to Know 2 from Gamtropy Co., Ltd: Explores the nuances of living with HIV, offering users local resources and educational materials

