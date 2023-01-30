(Image credit: The Shortcut)

We’re now accepting submissions for The Shortcut MWC 2023 Awards and we’ll be going to the Barcelona trade show with trophies in hand, judging the very best tech.

The Shortcut, the No. 1 consumer tech publication on Substack, will highlight the coolest, most innovative products at Mobile World Congress from February 27 to March 2, 2023. Ahead of time, please show us what you have in store so we can consider your “Best of MWC” submission.

How to enter

If you’d like to enter your product for The Shortcut MWC 2023 Awards, please note that we’re only considering products announced at Mobile World Congress 2023 or within a week before or after the show. We will respect all product announcement embargoes (there’s even a field for the embargo time).

You can enter here via our Google Form. Once you have entered, our editors will review your entry and select eight winners during the show. Our deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 24.

For any questions or concerns, please email us at awards@theshortcut.com.

The Shortcut MWC 2023 Awards form