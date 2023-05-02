The old Xbox Series X dashboard was criticized for blocking the background. (Credit: Microsoft)

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally getting an Xbox Series X dashboard that isn’t an eyesore.

After taking on feedback from fans, Microsoft has revealed a new version that includes one key change: space for users to enjoy their custom and dynamic backgrounds.

That’s not the only change, though. The new version of the Xbox Series X dashboard provides easy navigation of your library, and quick access to the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, search and settings at the very top of your homepage.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: New Xbox dashboard

🆕 A new version of the Xbox Series X|S dashboard is rolling out to Alpha users

🙌 It addresses the number one complaint with the previous dashboard

🖼️ Users will now be able to see their custom or dynamic background more clearly

👍 Other changes have also been made to aid navigation and accessibility

The layout has also been dramatically simplified, reducing the size of tiles and moving them lower down the screen so you can actually see your background at long last. It’s clearly a big improvement from what Microsoft originally proposed.

Responsive game art has also been added which will show beautiful art associated with each title when you hover over a tile. It’s unclear whether this can be turned off if you want to just stick with a static background, but it’s a nice feature nonetheless.

The new Xbox Series X|S dashboard. (Credit: Microsoft)

Finally, the “My Games & apps” tile will now show whether there’s something new or needs your attention. For example, you could be alerted to whether an item on your wish list is on sale.

The change is rolling out to Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha ring users now, who will be able to test the new dashboard themselves.

If you’d like to become an Xbox Insider, download the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and you can get early access to future features. However, be prepared to encounter bugs and report any issues you come across.