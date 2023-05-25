(Credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

Oh, dear. It looks like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game is on course to be one of the worst-reviewed games of the year, with some critics calling it "one of the worst games they’ve played in a while”.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game is sitting on an OpenCritic score of 40, with only 4% of critics recommending the game after 29 reviews. Here’s what some outlets had to say about Gollum’s video game debut.

GameSpot gave the Gollum game a 2/10, saying: “Daedalic’s long-delayed Tolkienian adventure is just as unlikeable and tragic as its namesake protagonist”. Ouch.

GamesRadar awarded the game 2 stars out of 5 and said: “Much like its title character, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is compromised, inelegant and a bit of an eyesore. To everyone except the most fervent of Tolienits; you shall pass”. Oof.

The Guardian cast Gollum into the fires of Mount Doom with its single-star review score, and called it: “A derivative, uninteresting and fundamentally broken stealth action adventure that fails to capture anything interesting about Tolkien’s fiction”. Eek.

Press Start was also damning in its criticism of Gollum awarding the game a 3/10, saying: “I struggle to think of a positive experience over the thirteen-odd hours I spent playing this game. Gollum is uninspired and dated and The Lord of the Rings fans deserve better than this”. Sheesh.

There are countless other negative reviews I could list here, but I think you get the overall picture. Unless you’re a diehard Lord of the Rings fan who can’t get enough of the series, you’re best leaving this one to lurk among the shadows. You don’t wants it, you don’t needs it.