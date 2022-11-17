Source: Tesla

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny

🥃 Tesla is selling overengineered sipping glasses that can’t be set down

🍾 Comes with a metal stand required to hold the pair of glasses in place

💰 Costs $75 and pairs well with that $250 750mL bottle of Tesla Tequila

🌿 Originally released in a bundle with the Tequila on 420 for $420 this year

🐦 Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces backlash for his actions at Twitter

The holidays are right around the corner, and Tesla is getting ahead of Black Friday with a product that brings so much to the table it doesn’t even need a discount. Literally. Because for $75, you can now purchase a pair of Tesla Sipping Glasses that require a metal stand to sit them on a table.

Because of their impractically angular shape that rounds out at the base, the glasses can only support themselves when placed upside down, removing a key function of drinkware: maneuverability. Their stand dependency means you can’t leave the room at a social event without bringing your drink, or the stand. Then again, because there are two glasses, you and the one other proud Tesla owner in attendance can spend the whole night engaged in captivating discussions about the latest movie you streamed in your car while it was charging.

As you might remember, Tesla released its own tequila for $250 a 750mL bottle in 2020. It was a classic instance of a brand making a run-of-the-mill April Fools’ joke and running it into the ground by later introducing it as a real product. Shaped like a lightning bolt, the Tesla Tequila shared a similar profile to that of the Sipping Glasses. Likewise, it too could only sit upright with the help of a stand.

The tequila made a return to Tesla’s site this year, this time with the addition of the same glassware it launched as a standalone product today. Released on April 20 for $420 (haha funny weed number), it sold out almost as soon as it was spotted – finally something rarer than a PS5 restock. While Tesla Tequila is no longer available to purchase, you can still order the bottle secondhand on eBay and add your own booze. After all, the tequila part of Tesla Tequila was just repackaged Nosotros, which on its own retails for $50 a pop.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come under fire over the last couple of weeks after acquiring Twitter for $44 billion. In addition to laying off half of its staff, Musk has effectively redefined verification by allowing anyone with $8 a month to pay for a blue check next to their name that was previously reserved for public figures like journalists, celebrities and politicians. As expected, that decision has resulted in chaos, with many Twitter Blue subscribers using their newfound powers to impersonate prominent companies and tank their stock.

The Sipping Glasses are the latest example of Tesla’s propensity for overengineering. It’s exactly what you might expect from the company that made a car door so advanced it killed a man in a battery fire, allegedly. Ferdinand Piëch would be moved.