🐢 You can make your Google Pixel 6a look like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

🥷 Choose from skins that resemble Raphael, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Donatello

💰 The Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels skins are available for $24.95 and ship in August

Device customization specialists dbrand is bringing back its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-inspired skins, just in time for the Google Pixel 6a.

The skins make Google’s smartphone look like one of the four radical turtles by cleverly turning the camera bar into the colorful bandanas that Raph, Leo, Mikey, and Donnie wear. The rest of the skin mimics the turtles’ distinct green color.

The TMNT-themed skins are available for $24.95, and shipping begins in early August.

Here’s what dbrand says about its Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixel (TMNP) skins:

You wake up. It's 1993. A Saturday. You don't have to go to school. You sit down in front of the TV with a bowl of Cap'n Crunch. The Turtles are fighting some aliens today. You're going to Jeff's house this afternoon to play Mortal Kombat. It's the last time you'll ever be happy.

The TMNP skins don’t just look awesome, though. They’ll protect your phone from scratches, are easy to apply, and textured for a more satisfying hand feel.

As for the Google Pixel 6a, the budget-focused phone is out on July 28. It costs $449 and comes with impressive specs, including almost all of the cutting-edge photo editing tools featured on the standard Pixel 6. You also get a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, and the phone is powered by Google’s Tensor chipset.

🍕 Pizza time!

But what about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Well, an excellent new video game just dropped — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge — which pays tribute to the classic arcade and SNES title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.

A compilation of retro TMNT games is also coming out on August 30 in the form of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

🤔Don’t dbrand make black PS5 plates?

Yes, and you might like them more than Sony’s official PS5 covers. The Canadian company’s second take on the PS5’s plates (because of Sony’s lawyers) adds vents to aid airflow and shaves off the console’s “popped collar” look for a more original design.

What’s more, you can customize the PS5’s glossy middle panel with various skins, change the color of the console’s light strip and choose between black, white, and a PS1-esque retro gray color. Not bad, dbrand.

Can’t get hold of a PlayStation 5? Check out our PS5 restock page for all the latest updates.