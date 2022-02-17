Note: The Amazon Prime renewal trick has ended at midnight last night (the gifting option now have the new price of $139. But there are more ways to save on prime and other subscriptions in this updated page. More deals explained to $5/mo (or $50/yr) subscribers of The Shortcut. Thanks for supporting my work.

Share

The price of Amazon Prime will go up by $20 at midnight Pacific, Sony is sneakily charging an extra $10 – for no reason – for its first must-own PS5 game of 2022 (releasing tomorrow), and Netflix jacked up its plans to as much as $20 monthly.

It’s become an unsettling trend in 2022.

🧠 But you’re not going to pay any of that $. Because you subscribe to The Shortcut.

I’m here with a banner-ad-free discount guide on technology and video games – offering you insight into deals worth hundreds of dollars per year (more than covering the cost of your $5/month subscription). Inflation is driving up the price of everything you want to buy, yet your budget is tighter than ever. I get it.

My goal: The whole point of The Shortcut is to save you time and money, so why overpay for Amazon Prime, Netflix and one of the biggest PS5 games of 2022?

🙌 Guide for everyone:

$250 credit to Samsung for Galaxy S22 pre-order (ends next Thursday)

$10 off Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 (big game release tomorrow)

✨ Exclusive to The Shortcut paid members:

❗ $20 off Amazon Prime (get it by midnight PST, avoid the price increase) Cancel your current membership and gift yourself Prime for $119 before midnight ( step-by-step directions below for paid members )

Up to $15.50 off Netflix (for T-Mobile members)

Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Arcade/Google Play (with select Verizon accounts) also free Apple Music is the highest tier plan

Free HBO Max (with select AT&T accounts)

🛍️ More deals for everyone

⬇️ Let’s start the guide:

$250 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra credit

Deal type: Up to $250 Samsung gift Certificate

My ongoing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review makes it clear: this is the best Android phone you can buy in 2022 (so far), and I’ve reviewed and tested hundreds of smartphones in my career. Samsung is offering solid trade-in deals, but the real savings comes with the $250 instant Samsung Credit eCertificate.

This $250 can be applied to a variety of goodies: Samsung accessories (you’ll need a case), the novel Samsung Freestyle projector, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (which is 25% off if you grab it with a phone).

Expires: Thursday, February 24 at 11:59pm EST

Share this with your Android-owning friends. 🙏 Share

The Shortcut is supported by you. When you purchase through some of the links, I may earn a small affiliate commission. So it also helps when you share things.

$10 off Horizon Forbidden West on PS5

Deal type: Free upgrade Avoid Sony’s "PS5 tax.” The cheaper PS4 version upgrades to PS5 free

Deal price: $60

Original price: $70

Savings: $10

Expires: Never, but the game comes out on Friday (tomorrow)

⚠️ Sony is doing something sneaky that will cost most people $10. But not you. It’s charging $69.99 for the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West, which is the company’s new game releasing tomorrow. It’s already receiving rave reviews.

However, you can order the PS4 version at $59.99 – $10 cheaper – and seamlessly upgrade to the PS5 game for free. Besides the box saying PS4 vs PS5 along the top, there’s 100% no difference between the two versions thanks to that free next-gen upgrade. You simply saved $10 shopping smartly.

Note: If you buy this game directly from your PS5 console (via the PlayStation Store), you’ll only be able to buy the PS5 version at the $70 rate.

$20 off Amazon Prime before the price increase

Deal type: Secret way to pay in advance for $20 off your renewal

Expires: Friday 3am EST/midnight PST ❗

Here’s how to get it ASAP…