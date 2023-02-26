The TCL Nxtpaper phone isn’t a full product – yet – but it’s e-ink-like screen is brighter than anything we’ve seen from this tech to date (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Thank you, next

📲 I went hands-on with TCL’s new tablet and phone at MWC 2023

📄 Nxtpaper 2.0 creates a printed-paper-like screen akin to color e-ink

💡 But this time, it’s 150% brighter vs 1.0 and reaches 500 nits

🔵 Blue light dramatically reduced for eye-health; eliminates glare

🗓️ Nxtpapper 11 tablet is out in May; phone is a concept – for now

Most new phones and tablet displays launching at MWC 2023 are folding, but TCL is showing off mobile screens that are clearer at any angle – and significantly better for your eyes – than even my $1,000 iPhone 14 Pro and iPad Pro.

You have to see it to believe it, and I did – I flew to Barcelona to see the TCL Nxtpaper 11 tablet (launching in May for $249) and the TCL Nxtpaper phone (that, for now, is a concept). It’s powered by TCL’s Nxtpaper 2.0 display technology, which sees a 150% increase in brightness compared to its previous generation, all the way up to 500 nits.

Good at any angle, the TCL Nxtpaper 11 tablet uses Nxtpaper 2.0 technology – it looks like paper and is clear at any angle (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Advancements in Nxtpaper made me believe in this screen technology – my take has evolved just like this e-ink-like TCL technology. Nxtpaper has had the perks of being in color and, now, Nxtpaper 2.0 turned up the brightness in a big way.

How Nxtpaper rivals my iPhone, iPad screens

The TCL Nxtpaper 11 is better than my iPad. Its novel screen looks like a printed piece of paper and offers much-needed spice to tablets.

Besides looking cool, this paper-like nearly 11-inch 2K display dramatically reduces harmful blue light for eye health and comfort. The TCL Nxtpaper phone does the same thing in a smaller form factor, and I’m hoping that TCL has more in store for this smartphone form factor.

Nxtpaper 2.0 actually exceeds TÜV levels of blue light reduction, and yet it maintains the brightness and contrast of a standard phone and tablet thanks to a new process of diffusing light with a multi-layer screen process.

The anti-glare technology behind Nxtpaper 2.0 is so strong that, to my surprise, I was able to take photos of the screen without seeing any harsh glare (a common issue when trying to snap shots of very reflective LCDs).

TCL Nxtpaper 11 tablet is much better than its dimly lit predecessors – I was able to confirm this in side-by-side comparisons because TCL had the oldest Nxtpaper units on hand. Yes, the iPad Pro can go up to 1,000 nits, but Nxtpaper 2.0 at up to 500 nits is supposed to work in sunlight (I saw it indoors where it looked marvelous, so more testing to come). The lack of unsightly glare had me thinking, for the first time, Nxtpaper looks better than any LCD tablet or phone. Your eyes will thank you.

The TCL Tab 11 is a bit more conventional, but the screen is sharp for a $170 tablet (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The TCL Tab 11 with a more conventional display was also announced at MWC 2023 at an even cheaper price, starting at just $170. And, unlike the Europe-bound TCL Nxtpaper 11, the new Tab 11 is coming to the US.