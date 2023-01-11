➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Mama said lock you out

🔒 TP-Link’s new video doorbell doubles as a smart lock

🧠 Six possible methods for unlocking your door, including a physical key

👍 The lock supports all smart home platforms except Apple’s

🤔 Support for Matter and Apple HomeKit are under evaluation, may come later

👁️ Camera has a 160-degree field of view, but that may change later

🏡 Supports the also-new Tapo Homebase H900, which offers local storage

TP-Link showed new entrants to its Tapo line of smart home products today at CES 2023, including three new cameras, a new doorbell camera and smart video door lock, a new home hub, and three robot vacuums – that’s a total of nine new products to come, but there was one that stood out in particular: The TP-Link Tapo Smart Video Door Lock.

In an earlier version of this article, I noted I hadn’t seen one of these before, but there definitely are some smart locks with built-in cameras, most notably from Eufy, though none have gone mainstream.

The TP-Link Tapo Video Door Lock supports at least five unlocking methods, as called out in the press release: fingerprint, facial recognition, app, password and voice assistant. Of course, a physical key is also an option.

TP-Link says the camera will have 2K resolution and that it currently sports a 160-degree field of view, but that the final version could see that change. The also-announced Tapo D660 camera also sports an “ultra-wide FOV” and is listed at over 180 degrees, so there’s a chance the lock’s camera could see that, as well.

Whether the door lock will support Matter and, therefore, HomeKit, is up in the air – a representative for the company told me both are under evaluation. They did not say whether it uses WiFi, thread, or both. It will support Google Assistant, Alexa, SmartThings and IFTTT, though it will use cloud, rather than local, control – which would have to change if the Tapo Smart Door Lock implements Matter support.

I was also told the camera will support detection of humans, animals and vehicles, but that package detection is still being looked at. The lock is expected to last up to four months, in theory, with all features on (that’s assuming about 10 locks and 10 unlocks and two video recordings). Finally, unlike locks like the August Smart Lock, this one will fully replace your existing hardware, rather than integrate portions of it.

TP-Link Tapo Homebase – a local storage solution

TP-Link also announced a new hub for its cameras, including the Video Door Lock, called the Homebase Tapo H900. Like other smart camera home hubs, this device serves as an intermediary connection to your network that also offers local storage, and can support up to 16 cameras. It’s unknown at this time how it stores video – whether by set internal storage, or externally-connected media like thumb drives, MicroSD cards, or USB-connected hard drives or SSDs.

We do know the Tapo H900 has robust wireless and smart home standard support, however: the company lists WiFi, Sub G, Bluetooth, Matter and Thread, and says it supports other protocols, as well.

We’ll try to get our hands on the Tapo Smart Video Door Lock and (Tapo H900 Homebase) to find out if it’s one of the best smart home security cameras for you, but it’s definitely sounding like a strong contender so far.

Published: January 5, 2023

Updated: January 11, 2023